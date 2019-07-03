Digital Trends
Amazon offers $80 off the Apple Watch Series 3 before the 4th of July

Erica Katherina
The Apple Watch has become an icon in the smart wearables sector, thanks to its sleek aesthetics and innovative software. Despite the rise of various competitors, it still rules the smartwatch market. If you’re looking for some iOS tech to wrap around your wrist, now’s a great time to score a deal on the Apple Watch Series 3 (38mm version). Normally $279, Amazon has slashed its price down to just $199 before the best 4th of July sales.

The Apple Watch Series 3 is not the latest smartwatch from the tech giant, but it’s still one of the best wearables on the market today. With noteworthy features like speedy performance, intuitive interface, and fitness-related capabilities, it’s easy to see why it compares well with the newer Apple Watch Series 4.

Apple gave the Watch Series 3 the same shape and design as the older models, but introduced a new strap called the “Sport Loop.” It uses a hook-and-eye system that makes it suitable for all wrist sizes. The hardware connecting the strap to the watch is plastic and may look cheap. Fortunately, there are lots of aftermarket strap options if you wish to change things up a bit.

This third-generation Apple Watch is powered by the new S3 chip, which is 70% faster than the S2 and S1P found in older models. Combined with a dual-core processor, the watch is quick to respond and zips through multiple apps with ease. Further convenience is offered by Siri voice command, which allows for hands-free operation, including replying to messages, making calls, and playing music.

Workout junkies and people with an active lifestyle will find love with the Apple Watch Series 3. It comes packed with multiple health-related functions, such as a heart rate monitor, pedometer, and calorie counter. All these can be seen under the Activity app on your phone, where everything is displayed in an easy-to-understand way. There are also a bunch of compatible third-party health and fitness apps for you to try out.

From notifying you of your social media updates to tracking your outdoor activities, the Apple Watch Series 3 makes an ideal everyday companion. Snag the 38mm version for yourself today at a discounted price of $199 on Amazon. You may check out this review we wrote for more information on its specs and features.

Looking for other great stuff? Find Apple Watch deals, smartwatch deals, Prime Day deals, and much more on our curated deals page.

