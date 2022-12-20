Apple’s top-of-the-line smartwatch could be yours for less right now if you shop at Amazon, with delivery in time for the holidays. Today you can grab it for $749, down from $799, saving $50 off the regular price. That’s a deal you can’t afford to miss if you’ve been pondering whether to treat yourself — or a loved one. But you’ll need to be quick, as there are no guarantees this deal will stick around until tomorrow, so add it to your basket and check out now to ensure you don’t miss out on one of the best Apple Watch deals around today!

Why you should buy the Apple Watch Ultra

In our review, we called the Apple Watch Ultra, “one of the most exciting, most technically impressive, and most characterful products Apple has ever made,” and with good reason. Its durable build, luxury materials, and three-day battery life add up to a tempting package. If you’re in the market for the best Apple Watch around, we recommend the Apple Watch Ultra.

Billed as Apple’s most premium smartwatch, the Ultra is also one of the best smartwatches for 2022, and it’s a great choice for those who take their fitness and sports tracking seriously, with the same workout modes and system watchOS 9 offers found on other Apple Watch models. Its rugged build, titanium case, and sapphire crystal are great for outdoor adventurers, giving the best Garmin watches a run for their money. Add to that water resistance of up to 100 meters, IP6X dust resistance, and up to 36 hours of battery life (up to 60 hours in power-saving mode), and the Apple Watch Ultra is a must-buy.

Apple’s latest smartwatch has the largest screen of any Apple Watch yet at 49mm, larger than the Apple Watch Series 8, and that bigger screen lets you see six different data sets simultaneously. With 2,000 nits of brightness, it’s visible even in direct sunlight. The large action button provides quick access to various different functions — and you can customize it to suit how you use your watch. The raised crown also means it’s easy to use the watch with gloves on, perfect if you’re doing extreme sports with your new watch.

Speaking of extreme sports, the Wayfinder,the newest Apple Watch face, is exclusive to the Watch Ultra and can be customized for ocean or mountain activities, depending on where your adventures take you. The Ultra also uses both L1 and L5 GPS antennas for more accurate location data, great if you’re taking off into the wilderness. If you’re worried about getting lost, the Backtrack feature, accessible from the Compass app, will lead you back to where you started.

This is your opportunity to get your hands on the Apple Watch Ultra in time for the holidays, for just $749, saving $50 off the regular $799 price. At that price, this deal isn’t going to stick around for long, so to ensure you don’t miss out, place your order today, and your new Apple Watch will be with you in time to kick-start your fitness regime in the new year.

