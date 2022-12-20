 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Order now to get the Apple Watch Ultra in time for the holidays

Paula Beaton
By
The Apple Watch Ultra's side and Digital Crown,
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

Apple’s top-of-the-line smartwatch could be yours for less right now if you shop at Amazon, with delivery in time for the holidays. Today you can grab it for $749, down from $799, saving $50 off the regular price. That’s a deal you can’t afford to miss if you’ve been pondering whether to treat yourself — or a loved one. But you’ll need to be quick, as there are no guarantees this deal will stick around until tomorrow, so add it to your basket and check out now to ensure you don’t miss out on one of the best Apple Watch deals around today!

Why you should buy the Apple Watch Ultra

The yellow circle shows the Apple Watch Ultra is in Low Power Mode.

In our review, we called the Apple Watch Ultra, “one of the most exciting, most technically impressive, and most characterful products Apple has ever made,” and with good reason. Its durable build, luxury materials, and three-day battery life add up to a tempting package. If you’re in the market for the best Apple Watch around, we recommend the Apple Watch Ultra.

Billed as Apple’s most premium smartwatch, the Ultra is also one of the best smartwatches for 2022, and it’s a great choice for those who take their fitness and sports tracking seriously, with the same workout modes and system watchOS 9 offers found on other Apple Watch models. Its rugged build, titanium case, and sapphire crystal are great for outdoor adventurers, giving the best Garmin watches a run for their money. Add to that water resistance of up to 100 meters, IP6X dust resistance, and up to 36 hours of battery life (up to 60 hours in power-saving mode), and the Apple Watch Ultra is a must-buy.

Related

Apple’s latest smartwatch has the largest screen of any Apple Watch yet at 49mm, larger than the Apple Watch Series 8, and that bigger screen lets you see six different data sets simultaneously. With 2,000 nits of brightness, it’s visible even in direct sunlight. The large action button provides quick access to various different functions — and you can customize it to suit how you use your watch. The raised crown also means it’s easy to use the watch with gloves on, perfect if you’re doing extreme sports with your new watch.

Speaking of extreme sports, the Wayfinder,the newest Apple Watch face, is exclusive to the Watch Ultra and can be customized for ocean or mountain activities, depending on where your adventures take you. The Ultra also uses both L1 and L5 GPS antennas for more accurate location data, great if you’re taking off into the wilderness. If you’re worried about getting lost, the Backtrack feature, accessible from the Compass app, will lead you back to where you started.

This is your opportunity to get your hands on the Apple Watch Ultra in time for the holidays, for just $749, saving $50 off the regular $799 price. At that price, this deal isn’t going to stick around for long, so to ensure you don’t miss out, place your order today, and your new Apple Watch will be with you in time to kick-start your fitness regime in the new year.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Video-editing app LumaFusion to get a Galaxy Tab S8 launch
A tablet featuring the LumaFusion video editing app.
Walmart dropped the price of this popular robot vacuum to under $100
Anker Eufy 25C Robot Vacuum placed on a carpet while lit up.
Walmart Holiday Sale: The 5 best deals you can still shop
Walmart Prime Day graphic with a screen from Walmart.com.
The smart alarm clock you didn’t know you needed is $20 today — $50 off!
lenovo smart clock 2 deal december 19 2022
We can’t believe how cheap this 65-inch QLED 4K TV is today
onn 55 inch 4k roku smart tv deal walmart november 2022 70 on wall
There’s a massive sale on solar generators happening right now
Bluetti EB3A solar generator and portable power station is easy to carry.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 just got a big price cut for the holidays
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 sitting on a succulent.
You’ll be surprised how cheap this Samsung 75-inch TV is today
ipad mini beats studio 3 55 inch samsung nu6900 4k tv acer chromebook 15 macbook air deal best buy day sale 58 2 768x768
Hurry — Samsung’s 65-inch OLED TV is $1000 off today
2022 Samsung OLED TV S95B seen on a media unit.
This gaming PC with an RTX 3080Ti and 1TB SSD is $900 off today — Grab it now
iBUYPOWER TRACE MR with RTX 3080Ti at GameStop
It still isn’t cheap, but Samsung’s 120-inch 4K Projector is $1000 off
Samsung Premiere UST Projector.
Save $150 on the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 laptop with delivery by December 21
Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 lifestyle image showing tablet, Folio keyboard, and pen on a table.
Samsung 75-inch QLED 4K TV is $900 off — with financing available
samsung 75 inch q70a deal december 2022 qled 4k tv resized