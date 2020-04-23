Best Buy discounts Arlo, Nest home security camera systems — up to $250 off

It pays to have security cameras installed at home, especially now that we’re getting most of the stuff that we buy delivered to our doorstep. Whether you’re concerned about theft or trespassing, security cams help provide peace of mind. Unfortunately, they tend to be really expensive. Luckily, we’ve found these awesome home security camera deals at Best Buy. Save up to $250 when you get the Arlo Pro 2 and Google Nest Indoor Cam and Outdoor Cam today.

Google Nest Cam Outdoor (2-Pack) — $239, was $299

The Google-owned company Nest became renowned for reinventing the thermostat, and now it has extended its offerings to include a range of security cameras, including the Nest Cam Outdoor. This weatherproof security cam works seamlessly with Nest Cam Indoor (see below), along with an ecosystem of smart home devices from other brands. This is a well-conceived piece of surveillance equipment that boasts solid quality and unprecedented convenience, although it’s hefty subscription fee (similar to the Arlo Pro 2) might dissuade some people from getting it. Thankfully, the 2-pack Google Nest Cam Outdoor is on sale at Best Buy right now for $239 instead of $299 – a cool $60 worth of savings.

The Nest Cam Outdoor sports a rounded back that magnetically attaches to a perforated base that can be mounted to the wall using screws. It has an IP65 waterproof certification, which means it can survive a deluge of Biblical proportions. Its 1080p camera has a default picture setting of 720p which is already sharply detailed in itself. Switch to 1080p mode if you want to see people’s pores. Ten IR sensors ensure that it can see clearly in the dark as well, while its built-in microphone and speaker offer two-way audio communication. Unfortunately, you won’t be able to find a Micro-SD card slot for local video storage.

This security cam is backed up by probably the most user-friendly companion app we’ve ever encountered, infinitely less complicated than Arlo’s. Nest Aware shows you a live feed from your cameras and stores up to 30 days of footage in the cloud. It also comes with a slew of advanced features, including active motion zones which allow you to receive notifications whenever suspicious movements are detected (your door opening, for example). The hitch? You must continue paying for a monthly or yearly subscription after the trial period expires if you want to access all of the camera’s features.

The Nest Cam Outdoor is way ahead of the security camera pack thanks to its terrific rugged design, strong day and night picture quality, and an easy-to-use mobile app. Get the 2-camera bundle at Best Buy today for $239.

Google Nest Cam Indoor (3-Pack) — $348, was $398

The Google Nest Cam Indoor is a superb home security camera that’s wonderfully easy to set up and comes with a formidable array of security features. With this cam, you get 24/7 live streaming of your home through the Nest app – even when you’re out. You can receive alerts whenever the camera detects movement and activity. Coolest of all, the Nest Cam can tell the difference between movement from someone looking into the fridge and a person entering a room. Person alerts and Activity alerts can help make you feel at ease even if you aren’t at home.

This security camera’s image quality is outstanding at 1080p HD, and it also features night vision. With the Nest Aware, you can add 24/7 continuous recording using cloud storage for 10 or 30 days. You can also review photos for any activity from the most recent 3 hours using Sightline for free, and speed through days of footage to quickly find key moments. The Nest Cam Indoor works with Alexa and features two-way audio. You can hear what’s happening and let a stranger know you’re paying attention, or simply tell a dog to remove itself from the couch.

Setting it up is fairly easy. The Nest Cam is compact and has a built-in magnet that helps it stick to all types of surfaces, including metal. You can also opt to use the removable wall plate to attach Nest Cam to a wall, or you can unscrew the camera from the base and attach it to any standard tripod mount.

With all these incredible features, the Nest Cam does come with one hitch. Although the camera itself is outstanding, once the 30-day subscription period has expired, you need to pay a monthly fee in order for the camera to continue working. But the 3-pack Nest Camera Indoor on Best Buy is still quite a deal at $348, a cool $50 off its normal retail price of $398.

Arlo Pro 2 — from $254

Even though there’s been a recent surge of dirt-cheap, stand-alone security cameras like the $20 Wyzecam, the Arlo Pro 2’s premium price tag is still worth the splurge. It’s simply the best smart home security camera system that money can buy. The Arlo Pro 2 has a lot going for it, including advanced scheduling and geofencing controls, 7 days of free cloud storage, optional local backup via USB, and backward compatibility with the original Arlo Pro. If only its app interface was a little less convoluted, we would have given it a perfect 5-star score. Right now, you can get the 2-camera bundle of the Arlo Pro 2 for $254 (down from $400) at Best Buy, while the 4-camera bundle costs $400 (down from $650). Add-on cameras can be purchased individually.

Although the Arlo Pro 2 connects over Wi-Fi both via wire and wire-free, it comes with a base station that provides better management of the wireless communication and significantly increases its battery life. Depending on the level of activity, a camera can last as long as six months. The base station also features a 100-plus decibel siren that’s roughly as loud as a smoke alarm and offers two USB ports for connecting external hard drives for local backups. Security footage is secured in the cloud which is free for the first seven days, after which you can opt for either the 30-day Premiere or 60-day Elite plan for $100 and $149 per year, respectively.

The camera itself has a rugged, weatherproof design so you can install it outdoors as well as indoors. Footage has a resolution of 1080p and there’s 8x optical zoom. Aside from the usual set of security features (motion detection, sound detection, night vision, two-way audio), the Arlo Pro 2 boasts a wealth of advanced settings that set it apart from the rest of the competition. These include geofencing and scheduling, glare reduction, and voice assistant support (Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, and If This Than That) so you can view the security footage on other smart home devices. Unfortunately, the Arlo app is a bit cluttered. It’s definitely going to take time for you to get the hang of it.

The Arlo Pro 2 may come at a much higher cost than its competitors, but if you want the best indoor/outdoor security cam system, this is what you should buy. Get the 2-cam bundle for $254 or the 4-cam bundle for $400 at Best Buy today.

Arlo Pro 2 2-Camera Bundle – $254, was $400:

Arlo Pro 2 4-Camera Bundle – $400, was $650:

