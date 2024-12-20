 Skip to main content
We gave 4 out of 5 stars to the Asus ROG Ally X, and today it’s on sale

Ghost of Tsushima running on the Asus ROG Ally X.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

The Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch may be two of the most popular handheld consoles on the market, but it’s not the only hardware in town. The Asus ROG Ally X is another formidable handheld with excellent specs. And today, one of the best Steam Deck alternatives also happens to be on sale:

For a limited time, when you purchase the Asus ROG Ally X through Amazon or Best Buy, you’ll only pay $700. At full price, this model sells for $800. We tested this handheld console back in September, and reviewer Jacob Roach said, “The Asus ROG Ally X improves on nearly every aspect of the original.”

Why you should buy the Asus ROG Ally X

Even $700 is a steep asking price for a handheld gaming console, but you can bet your bottom dollar that the ROG Ally X is going to give you one of the fastest and graphically rich console experiences you’ve ever had. As far as resolution and motion clarity go, the ROG Ally X outputs up to 1080p/120Hz. The 7-inch LED screen delivers a bright and colorful picture with excellent contrast levels, too.

Online multiplayer is an integral part of the gaming world, and thanks to the ROG Ally X’s strong internals, you can expect fast and responsive gameplay, regardless of how inundated servers may be. Powered by AMD’s Ryzen Z1 Extreme CPU, an AMD Radeon RDNA 3 Architecture-based GPU, 24GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage, the ROG Ally X is a handheld powerhouse. You can also expect up to eight hours of playtime on a single charge.

It’s hard for us to guess how long this markdown is going to last, but we could wake up tomorrow to find this discount gone. That’s why you should consider purchasing today if you’re interested. Save $100 on the Asus ROG Ally X when you order through Amazon or Best Buy. We also suggest taking a look at our roundups of the best gaming console deals and best video game deals.

Michael Bizzaco
AV Contributor
Michael Bizzaco has been selling, installing, and talking about TVs, soundbars, streaming devices, and all things smart home…
