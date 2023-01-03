This starter Asus gaming PC and 24-inch monitor bundle is a steal

If putting together a new PC gaming setup is on your list for 2023, you can get a well-equipped build of the Asus ROG gaming PC bundled with a 24-inch Full HD Asus gaming monitor for just $690. The two would regularly cost almost $1,300 when purchased individually, making this one of the best gaming PC deals available and a total savings of $600. Free two-day shipping is included with your purchase.

Why you should get the Asus ROG gaming desktop and 24-inch Asus gaming monitor bundle

The Asus ROG gaming PC is a popular option amongst new gamers, as it provides both high performance capability as well as some room to grow. As built for this deal, the Asus ROG gaming PC has the latest-generation Intel i5 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB solid state drive that should be plenty of space to store some of the best PC games. It also has an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics card with 16GB of its own RAM. One of the best benefits of a gaming PC is its ability to upgrade and add components along the way, so any of these specs are easily replaceable should you ever need more capability in this gaming PC.

And even the best gaming PCs are nothing without a monitor, which is what makes this bundle such an attractive option. With the Asus TUF 24-inch gaming monitor bundled, you won’t have to sit around and wait for your savings to replenish before you can make a monitor purchase. This gaming monitor features Full HD resolution and a 75Hz refresh rate, which combine to present all of your favorite games in a sharp, immersive environment. It has HDMI and VGA inputs, which allow you to connect devices like Blu-Ray players in addition to the Asus ROG gaming PC. This monitor also makes a great place for friends to gather around, as it has wide viewing angles that allow for immersive gaming from multiple positions around the monitor.

The Asus ROG gaming desktop and Asus TUF 24-inch gaming monitor are bundled for the impressive price of just $690 at Best Buy right now. They would regularly cost almost $1,300 if purchased individually, which makes this bundle worth $600 in savings. Free shipping is included with your purchase.

Editors' Recommendations