Save $300 on this Asus gaming PC at Walmart today – now $599

You don’t have to spend thousands of dollars to get a decent gaming PC because of affordable options like the Asus ROG Strix GL10 gaming desktop, which is even cheaper under Walmart’s gaming PC deals. The machine is yours for just $599, after a $300 discount to its original price of $899. There’s no telling how much time is left for this offer though, so don’t think twice — click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the Asus ROG Strix GL10 gaming desktop

While certain gamers aim to buy from gaming laptop deals because they highly value portability, some prefer the best gaming desktops because they’re easier to customize and upgrade. Even with a tight budget, you can buy the Asus ROG Strix GL10 gaming desktop with the AMD Ryzen 5 processor, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics card, and 8GB of RAM, which can run older games well, or newer games with reduced details or frame rates. Once you’ve saved up, you can then swap these components for better ones, such as 16GB of RAM as recommended by our guide on how much RAM do you need. The gaming PC’s Armoury Crate software also grants easy access to system settings, including the option to customize its Aura Sync lighting for more style points.

The Asus ROG Strix GL10 gaming desktop is equipped with a 256GB SSD, which should provide enough space for multiple games with all their necessary updates. It also comes with Windows 10 Home out of the box, so you can start installing games as soon as you hook up the gaming PC. You won’t have to limit your playing hours in fear of overheating because the Asus ROG Strix GL10 gaming desktop has a thermal design featuring a pair of isolated air chambers that provide cleaner airflow and prevent the internal temperature from rising.

The Asus ROG Strix GL10 gaming desktop is a fine budget choice if you want to jump into modern PC gaming, especially since Walmart has further lowered its price with a $300 discount on its original price of $899. The machine is yours for $599, but you may have to hurry if you want to get it for this special price because we’re not sure until when the deal is available. If you push through with the purchase, don’t forget to also take advantage of gaming monitor deals, as you won’t be able to appreciate the capabilities of the Asus ROG Strix GL10 gaming desktop on an outdated screen.

Editors' Recommendations