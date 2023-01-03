Get this Asus gaming laptop with an RTX 3070 while it’s $300 off

In the market for a new gaming laptop? The Asus TUF Dash F15 is currently on sale from Best Buy for $1,200 ($300 down from its $1,500 sticker price), making this machine a very attractive option for gamers looking for a high-performance laptop. Whether you’re a casual or hardcore player, the TUF Dash F15 is capable of running the latest and most demanding games with ease, and it’s one of the best gaming laptop deals up for grabs right now for anybody shopping for a powerful and reliable battle station at a great price. Read on to learn more about why this one is a solid buy.

Why you should buy the Asus TUF Dash F15 gaming laptop

The Asus TUF Dash F15 is part of the Asus TUF (The Ultimate Force) series, and Asus is one of the best laptop brands as well as a name well-known for offering solid performance at a great value. The stand-out feature of this gaming laptop is its Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card, which makes it an incredibly capable machine for running the latest and most demanding triple-A titles at high settings. The RTX 3070 graphics card is one of the recent Nvidia RTX 3000 series mobile GPUs, built on the latest Ampere architecture to deliver ray tracing and AI-powered performance. This GPU is capable of running the latest games at high settings and framerates, making it a great choice for demanding gamers.

Along with the great GPU, the TUF Dash F15 is powered by Intel’s newer 12th-generation Core i7-12650H CPU and 16GB of 4800MHz DDR5 RAM, providing plenty of support for gaming and multitasking. It has a 512GB SSD as well, which allows for fast boot and load times while providing ample space for installing the games you’re currently digging into. The TUF Dash F15 is equipped with a 15.6-inch Full HD display with a fast refresh rate of 144Hz to ensure a smooth and lag-free gaming experience at higher framerates. It has a 3ms response time for reduced input lag in fast-paced games (something that’s especially critical for those competitive online multiplayer titles like Street Fighter or Modern Warfare II). The display’s IPS panel also offers accurate and consistent colors along with comfortable viewing angles.

In terms of connectivity, the TUF Dash F15 provides a range of ports and wireless features, including a Thunderbolt 4 port, HDMI port, and USB-C port. It also has Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 support, giving you the latest wireless connectivity standards for high-speed Wi-Fi and syncing up the laptop with your Bluetooth devices.

Overall, the Asus TUF Dash F15 is a powerful and reliable gaming laptop that is well-suited for both casual and hardcore gamers. With its fast processor, plenty of RAM, and beefy GPU, it’s more than capable of delivering top-notch performance and is sure to satisfy even the most demanding users, and this deal makes it an even more attractive proposition: Best Buy has it marked down to $1,200 right now, saving you $300 on its normal $1,500 price tag.

