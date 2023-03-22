This content was produced in partnership with Aventon.

Ebikes or electric bikes are the next wave of sustainable and convenient transportation, merging the manual machinations of a bicycle with an electric motor to empower the average rider. Aventon is at the forefront of that innovation, offering several thoughtful models like the , or the off-road friendly with fat tires. This time around they’ve shifted focus a little, offering an ebike, as you might expect, but with quite a bit more utility. Called Abound, it’s the company’s first-ever cargo ebike that can be used to haul, well, just about anything.

Imagine a trip to the grocery store on your average ebike. There’s not much room to place groceries, accommodate a second rider, or carry supplies. The Abound changes all of that thanks to a spacious rear-mounted rack. There’s even room to load the kiddos if you want to go for a family trip. It features Aventon’s versatile step-through frame, along with a torque sensor and powerful 750-watt rear hub motor. Built-in turn signal functionality and front headlights boost safety, letting everyone know where you are and what you’re doing whether riding during the day or night. If you’re looking to replace those quick car trips to the grocery store, saving on both gas and time, the Abound is an excellent way to go. There’s a lot more to it as well, so let’s take a closer look at the rest of the system.

What Makes Aventon’s Abound Stand Out

Besides the new, extended rear cargo rack, there are a lot of great features that make Aventon’s ebikes, and the Abound especially, stand out from comparable options. The torque sensor recognizes manual pedaling output while you ride, and matches it to amplify your momentum and experience. It feels more like riding naturally, while offering convenient power, and conserving battery life. That works nicely with the pedal assist and handlebar-mounted throttle. There are four levels of pedal assist to choose from — eco, tour, sport, and turbo — which you can swap between seamlessly during your ride, and the throttle allows you to boost power with speeds up to 20 miles-per-hour up to 50 miles in range travel. The powerful 750-watt sustained rear hub motor is supported by the 720-watt-hour capacity battery offering plenty of usage time on a single charge. The adjustable dropper seatpost makes it easy to maximize comfort, allowing you to adjust the seat height quickly before a trip.

The Abound also features a front fork suspension system with up to 50mm of travel, stylish front and rear fenders, and passenger footboards. Plus, there’s a storage bag for your personal items and valuables, and the rear storage rack support up to 143 pounds in total weight capacity. The integrated front and rear lights help in low-light or night conditions, meanwhile, the turn signals keep you safe during your rides, especially if you’re making a city commute. An LCD color display with a backlight allows you to see all settings, and speeds, at a glance, and it syncs to a mobile app so you can share your rides with friends, family, and the greater Aventon community. There really is a lot to love about this new ebike.

Here are some of the top specs:

Top Speed: 20 MPH

Range: Up to 50 miles

Weight: 81 lbs

Tires: 20″ by 2.4″

Motor: 48V, 750W brushless rear hub motor with torque sensor

Display: BC280 LCD color display with backlight and App Connectivity

Brakes: Hydraulic disc

Drivetrain: 7-speed

Frame: Single-butted aluminum alloy

Battery: Internal 720Wh

Adjustable dropper seatpost

Includes foot board, front and rear fenders, rear rack, and storage bag

Assistance throttle and four pedal assist levels

Addressing Common Industry Concerns: The Battery Quality

One concern with electronic products like this is that the batteries can and may cause a hazard. For example, there have been instances of fires related to ebike or escooter components. It’s important to point out that when this happens, generally, it’s because the devices are in the super budget range, and the batteries used within are generic and not up to standards — they don’t employ quality battery cells and they’re not tested or certified appropriately. That is not the case with Aventon’s bikes, for any of its models, including the Abound.

According to Aventon: “All [brand] ebikes are made with the highest quality materials and components, including their batteries which are sourced from reputable brands such as LG and Samsung and are TUV Certified in compliance with the UL 2849 standard. This means they have been put through rigorous testing, ensuring the product is safe for public sale, and consumer use and that they meet the ebike battery fire safety requirements.”

Where Can I Get the Abound Cargo Ebike?

Abound comes in two color variations, including Polaris — which is a light blue — and Sage, a slightly greenish-gray hue. The trappings and fixtures on both colors are all-black, blending nicely in a modern, almost minimal design. Moreover, it comes in one size, so there’s no need to worry about sizing the bike or choosing the appropriate options. Just pick a color and order, that’s it.

Avent’s remarkably versatile and functional Abound cargo ebike is $2,199, and while it comes with everything you need, there are add-ons available to customize your ride. For example, you could order a front basket or bag, extra seat padding, or a front utility rack. You can always order those accessories later too if you just want the bike for now, but realize later you need to expand functionality. Either way, you can order Abound directly from Aventon.

Editors' Recommendations