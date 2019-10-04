Amazon cuts $110 off these Bang and Olufsen Beoplay H4 wireless headphones

When it comes to enjoying music on-the-go, there’s no shortage of portable audio tech to choose from. Most people opt for earbuds for convenience’s sake, but if it’s a premium sonic experience you’re after, a good pair of headphones can’t be beaten. And if you’re the type of person who wants to listen to his favorite tunes in style, the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H4 wireless headphones would definitely be right up your alley. Right now, these exceptionally gorgeous wireless headphones are available on Amazon for a massive $110 off. Get them for $190 instead of $300.

Design is undoubtedly Bang & Olufsen’s strongest suit and so it came to no surprise that the Beoplay H4 looks stunning. Each earcup has a disc of anodized aluminum with the B&O logo emblazoned on it. The cups are padded with memory foam and are covered in soft lambskin leather, which not only exudes luxury but feels super comfy as well. Furthermore, the cups swivel and fold flat, making these headphones sit around your neck comfortably when you’re not wearing them. They don’t fold up though and don’t come with a carrying case, which is kind of disappointing for a $190 pair of headphones. The over-ear design of the Beoplay H4 seal the ears shut, providing passive noise isolation.

It seemed to us that Bang & Olufsen thinks that having way too many buttons would affect the sleek appearance of the Beoplay H4. Thus, the single multifunction button is responsible for track control, pairing, and turning the device on and off. A long press would shut the headphones down or power them up. Shorter taps would pause, resume, and skip tracks. Honestly, this aesthetic decision is pure nonsense and is going to take time getting used to. B&O could have at least assigned some of the other functions to the volume buttons. It’s also frustrating that these headphones lack an NFC button which can make Bluetooth pairing trickier.

When it comes to performance, these headphones offer a truly impressive sound. The bass is superbly punchy and tight, and the higher registers are far from flat. Sometimes, the bass can be a little overpowering. Luckily, you can customize the sound by selecting a preset profile on the Beoplay app. Lastly, battery life is impressive at 19 hours long on a single charge. If these headphones run out of juice, simply connect the audio cable and resume listening to your music.

The Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H4 wireless headphones are ideal for people who appreciate the finer things in life. And it doesn’t hurt that they sound excellent. These headphones may not be the most portable nor the easiest to maneuver, but if you’re all about that bass and style, these are perfect for you.

