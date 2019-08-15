Deals

Pick up the Beats Solo 3 for $120 less on Amazon and keep the music going

Kaitlyn Gilles
By
Beats Solo 3 Wireless

Beats by Dre has notably become one of the best and attractive headphones in the market today, more so since the brand was acquired by Apple in 2014. The Beats Solo 3 is, therefore, a result of the premium combination of Dr.Dre’s award-winning sound along with Apple’s superior software and hardware engineering. The only drawback of this collaboration could be that both brands are typically known to be on the pricey side. If you missed out on Amazon’s sale a couple of weeks back that dropped its full price of $300 down to $150, now is your chance to pick up the headphones with your very own Beats Solo 3 for $120 less.

The Beats Solo 3 is available in different colors under multiple collections that not only matches up to your style but also suits your budget. Its distinctive “b” logo is apparent on both sides of its adjustable cushioned ear cups to assure you that they look as good as it feels. For those who travel or commute, you’ll be pleased by its portability with a collapsible design that can easily be stowed in the pouch it comes with. Though others may have issues with its tight fit, it shouldn’t weigh you down as much at 2 pounds.

Apple’s W1 chip sparks these wireless headphones to life with a battery that can last you up to 40 hours on a single charge. Should you run out of battery life, you can easily hook it up with the 3.5mm audio cable provided or bank on its fast charging capabilities that can give you three more hours of playtime after five minutes of being plugged. Either way, you get to stay tuned in to your music and an unbeatable amount of power in no time at all.

Apart from its battery, Apple’s W1 technology also enables Siri and Bluetooth pairing. Android users have no reason to fret as the Beats Solo 3 is not limited to iOS devices. Syncing it via Bluetooth will surely give you the same functionality to take calls as well as have playback controls. iOS users would just have the advantage to activate Siri through the multifunction on-ear controls.

The Beats Solo 3 inherently delivers well on the low end of the audio spectrum but may struggle through the mids and highs. Nonetheless, it remains to be a solid pair of on-ear headphones designed for sound and tuned for emotion. Amazon just brings us the best bargain as it makes it available to us for $180.

Not quite what you’re looking for? Check out what we have on true wireless earbuds and more on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

