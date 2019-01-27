Digital Trends
Music

Apple reportedly to launch over-ear headphones as soon as second half of 2019

Aaron Mamiit
By

Apple is reportedly set to launch its own pair of high-end, over-ear headphones as soon as the second half of this year, a move that may place the future of the Beats brand in question.

The information was buried in a Bloomberg report that claimed Sonos may be making a drastic change in its speaker-oriented lineup with a plan to launch its own headphones. The report included the tidbit that Apple is also planning to launch its own over-ear headphones as early as the second half of this year, according to sources familiar with the matter.

The rumors for Apple over-ear headphones started in February 2018, when KGI analyst Ming-Chi Kuo wrote in a note to investors that Apple was working to launch a “branded high-end, over-ear headphone with an ‘all-new’ design to add to its growing audio accessory lineup.” Apple appeared to be taking what it learned from its acquisition of Beats and applying it to a new product. The report was followed up by Bloomberg in June 2018, when it said that Apple will use its own branding in the accessories instead of Beats, and that the headphones were initially planned to launch last year but was delayed by development setbacks.

The new Bloomberg report mentioned the more specific timeline for the Apple over-ear headphones, but it did not disclose any other details about the device. There was no additional information on what challenges the headphones encountered and what features it will offer, though early speculation is that aside from going with the Apple logo instead of the Beats logo, they will feature the upgraded W1 chip found in the AirPods to allow them to instantly connect to other Apple devices, as well as noise cancellation technology.

The persistent rumors of over-ear phones with Apple branding instead of Beats reveals that the over $3 billion purchase by Apple was not for Beats headphones, but rather for the Beats Music service, which formed the basis for Apple Music. Apple has neglected growing the Beats brand, while heavily supporting its AirPods and the rumored over-ear headphones.

Apple has not yet officially announced the over-ear headphones.

Don't Miss

Wipe off that wing sauce and tap into the game with the 9 best Super Bowl apps
Yamaha MusicCast Vinyl500
Home Theater

Yamaha’s MusicCast Vinyl 500 turntable spreads analog joy throughout your home

It can be tough to listen to your favorite analog tunes anywhere besides the room where your turntable is located. With its MusicCast Vinyl 500 turntable, Yamaha allows you to stream your tunes throughout your home.
Posted By Parker Hall
best earbuds 1more triple drivers
Home Theater

Block the outside world, tune into your own with the best in-ear headphones

Over-the-ear headphones offer top-flight sound, but they're not so easy to take along with you. If you're looking to upgrade your portable sound, check out our favorite in-ear headphones -- there's a model for every user and every budget.
Posted By Parker Hall
Best Playlists on Spotify
Music

Jam out in hi-fi style with the 25 best playlists on Spotify

Music is the world's most potent drug, and the best playlists on Spotify will make you catch feelings. We've scoured the service for its top collections, and brought them together in one place -- for you.
Posted By Parker Hall
best music streaming services listening to headphones
Music

Spotify is the best streaming service, but its competitors aren’t far behind

It can be hard to decide which music streaming service is for you, so we've picked out the individual strengths of the most popular services, aiming to make your decision a little easier.
Posted By Parker Hall
best internet radio stations two week stream
Music

Tune in to the best internet radio stations for your listening pleasure

Even in the streaming era, radio stations get some of the best exclusives and curate some of the finest handpicked playlists around. Here are the best internet radio stations, for your listening pleasure.
Posted By Parker Hall
fender acoustasonic guitar
Music

Fender’s Acoustasonic guitar uses advanced tech to become a tonal chameleon

From shredding distortion to a soft and supple fingerstyle, Fender's latest guitar innovation is an acoustic/electric hybrid that allows guitar players to dial in the widest possible range of tones.
Posted By Parker Hall
why i have to quit spotify app music earbuds headphones
Home Theater

Spotify adds artist-blocking feature, despite its denials

Though it continues to claim you can't do it, there is plenty of evidence that Spotify added an artist-blocking feature to its platform, making it easy for users to never hear a specific musician or band.
Posted By Simon Cohen
Rami Malek BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY Freddie Mercury
Smart Home

Sing with Freddie Mercury with the ‘Ay-Oh with Bohemian Rhapsody’ Alexa skill

20th Century Fox announced a new Alexa Skill for Freddie Mercury fans. To celebrate the digital release of Bohemian Rhapsody and a National Day of "Ay-Oh," fans can download the Ay-Oh with Bohemian Rhapsody Skill.
Posted By Bruce Brown
spotify vs. pandora
Music

Here's our head-to-head comparison of Pandora and Spotify

Which music streaming platform is best for you? We pit Spotify versus Pandora, two mighty streaming services with on-demand music and massive catalogs, comparing every facet of the two services to help you decide which is best.
Posted By Parker Hall
equalizer settings
Home Theater

How to master your equalizer settings for the perfect sound

You may know what an EQ is, but do you know how to adjust equalizer settings for the best possible sound? We go through the basics of the modern EQ and lay out some guidelines for how to achieve tip-top sound from your system.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
headphone buying guide earbuds apple airpods
Home Theater

Apple's new AirPods could arrive within months, pack health sensor tech

Apple's plans to release new AirPods could happen in the first half of 2019. A wireless charging case, health sensors, water resistance, and better Siri integration are some of the improvements rumored to be part of the new package.
Posted By Parker Hall, Ryan Waniata
Computer Music
Music

Bolster your HD music catalog with the best high-res audio sites

Music connoisseurs relish HD audio, but scouring the web for all the best streaming and downloading sites can be a pain. Luckily, we've done the work for you. Check out our list, and let the high-resolution good times roll.
Posted By Parker Hall
marshall major ii bt best headphones under $100
Home Theater

Get the most boom for your buck with the best headphones under $100

Everybody wants a bargain, and this list has a bunch. For those looking for a solid set of headphones without spending a big stack of cash, this list is is your starting point. Check out our picks for the best headphones under $100.
Posted By Parker Hall
spotify apple music booming tradeoffs worth it headphones streaming feat
Home Theater

Spotify subscribers may have been hacked to stream fake ‘mysterycore’ artists

In late 2018, a number of Spotify subscribers noticed that their accounts had played bands they had never heard of, making their top streamed artists of the year into an odd list of mystery bands.
Posted By Parker Hall