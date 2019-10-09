When it comes to headphones, Beats by Dr. Dre only got better since the brand was acquired by Apple in 2014. The Beats Solo 3 packs the best features you can get from these two premium brands boasting excellent wireless capabilities, Dr. Dre’s signature sound, along with impressive battery life in exchange for $300. If you’re taken aback by its hefty price tag, you can get this stylish pair of headphones for half off when you order from Amazon.

There is no need to worry if black simply isn’t your color as the Beats Solo 3 is available in other colors at varying prices. There is no doubt that you’ll find just the pair that matches your personality and with a collapsible frame, you’ll be able to take your music on the go. The distinctive logo can be seen on the exterior of both cushioned earcups, while its wearability could be relative as it could be too tight to sport for some, it does block out noise effectively. Moreover, being coated in synthetic leather makes it sweatproof and fit for a workout.

Apple’s proprietary W1 chip fuels the Beats Solo 3 with a battery that can last up to 40 hours. If that doesn’t prove to be enough, five minutes of charging can already give you three hours or playtime or just opt for a wired connection with the provided 3.5mm RemoteTalk cable. Either way, you’re equipped for a nonstop listening experience that could just make your long and hectic commute bearable.

The Beats Solo 3 can be enjoyed by anyone regardless of being an iOS or Android user. Those loyal to iOS get to reap the additional benefit of the W1 technology as their devices seamlessly and instantly pair with the ability to activate Siri through the multifunction on-ear controls. Wireless freedom is no less guaranteed with Bluetooth and would yield the same purpose of being able to take calls as well as access to playback.

Fans of the low end of the audio spectrum or those particularly attuned to hip-hop and electronic dance music would be right at home as the Beats Solo 3 delivers a rich and punchy bass. However, lacking the same level of robustness for the upper register. Nonetheless, it’s a solid headset that is designed for sound and tuned for emotion. Amazon’s $150 discount just makes it all the more worth it as it will only cost you $150 instead of $300.

