The Beats Studio3 noise-canceling headphones are down to $280 on Amazon

The Beats by Dre lineup of headphones has carved its name in the industry, all thanks to its sleek design, resonant audio, and powerful bass. The company officially entered the noise-canceling arena when it launched the Studio3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones. Amazon has the gray Core and Skyline collections on sale right now, dropping their prices from $350 to $280. Beats not your style? Sony’s Extra Bass noise-canceling headphones are also on sale at Amazon right now for $100 off.

Known for its bass-dominant sound and fine-tuned acoustics, Beats kicked things up a notch by giving the Studio3 a built-in noise-canceling technology called the Pure Adaptive Noise Canceling (ANC). This feature actively blocks out external noise such as the hustle of a busy street, the squeal of the train, or the hum of engines. Complementing this Pure ANC is a real-time audio calibration which is responsible for preserving the clarity, range, and emotion of sound. The result, of course, is a premium listening experience, especially for pop, rock, and hip-hop.

BUY NOW

Despite being wrapped in a Beats skin, the Studio3 is like a pair of Apple headphones in a variety of ways. For starters, it runs on Apple’s W1 chipset with Class 1 Bluetooth connectivity which is dubbed as the industry-leading classification for signal strength. There’s also a multifunctional on-ear control system so you can stay connected while listening to your favorite tunes — skip songs, take calls, or activate Siri with a simple touch of a button.

These Beats headphones also excel in terms of comfort and durability. The soft over-ear cushions on each earcup sport economic pivoting and advanced venting, which allow for a flexible and secure fit for any head shape. The headband also folds and packs easily inside the included hard-shell carrying case, making it convenient to bring for travels. Other inclusions are a USB Type 2.0 charging cable and a RemoteTalk cable.

Rock out your music in style with the Beats Studio3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones. With up to 40 hours of battery life, this pair can provide enough power for all-day, non-stop listening sessions. It even received an impressive rating of 4.3 out of 5 stars on Amazon reviews, with users raving that it’s a great purchase and has amazing quality. You can order any style or color from the Core and Skyline collections for only $280 instead of $350.

Looking for more? Check out our curated deals page for awesome discounts on noise-canceling headphones, true wireless earbuds, and other tech products.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations