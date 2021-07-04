  1. Deals
Best 4th of July robot vacuum deals and sales for 2021

By

Do you need help in keeping your home’s floor clean? If your answer’s a resounding yes, you’re in luck because you can take advantage of 4th of July robot vacuum deals today. Robot vacuums have proven to be valuable cleaning assistants for those who already own them, and whether you want to try their services or you want more of them patrolling your home, you shouldn’t let the 4th of July robot vacuum sales end without purchasing at least one. To help you navigate all the robot vacuums with discounts for the holiday, we’ve gathered some of the best offers along with advice on why you should buy a robot vacuum in the 4th of July sales as well as the things you need to consider when buying the smart home device.

Best 4th of July robot vacuum deals 2021

Roborock S6 Pure Robot Vacuum and Mop

$460 $600
Roborock's S6 Pure is both a robot vacuum and a mop, equipped with precision navigation, multifloor mapping, and selective room cleaning, providing a convenient and powerful clean for all floor types
Buy at Walmart
Extra savings with coupon

Eufy by Anker, RoboVac L70 Hybrid, Robot Vacuum

$320 $550
This robovac can be trusted to keep your floors sparkling and dust-free with its ability to vacuum and mop. You can even set virtual boundaries and opt for a customized clean.
Buy at Amazon

Roborock S4 Max Robot Vacuum

$360 $430
The S4 Max combines powerful 2000Pa suction with advanced navigation and room mapping securing it won't miss a spot in your home. Best of all it's long battery life lets you schedule it and forget it.
Buy at Walmart

Shark® AI VACMOP Robot Vacuum and Mop

$399 $480
Get two floor-cleaning robots in one with the Shark AI VacMop. This modelcombines powerful sucking and mopping with floor and room navigation, and object detection.
Buy at Walmart
Discount with coupon on page

Ecovacs Deebot T8 AIVI Robot Vacuum Cleaner, Black

$440 $550
Ecovacs' latest and most advanced model uses A.I. to recognize objects in your home and monitors with a dedicated security camera. It vacuums and mops ad hoc or following your preferred schedule.
Buy at Amazon

Eufy RoboVac 30C

$170 $300
You can think of the Eufy RoboVac 30C as a perpetual little helper that takes care of your floors with powerful suction. Controlling it is a breeze as it can be done through the app or by voice.
Buy at Amazon

eufy by Anker RoboVac G30 Robot Vacuum

$240 $349
The eufy RoboVac G30 boast Smart Dynamic Navigation that enables it to clean your floors in an efficient pattern. It can also be controlled through the app or by voice with Alexa or Google Assistant.
Buy at Amazon

iRobot Roomba s9+ Robot Vacuum with Braava Jet M6 Mopping Robot

$1,364 $1,549
Get full wet-and-dry cleaning coverage with both the Roomba s9+ and Braava Jet M6 robot vacuums to keep your home in tip-top shape, perfect for the efficient homeowner with no time to tidy up.
Buy at ABT

Eufy RoboVac 30C MAX

$190 $300
Leave floorcare to the Eufy RoboVac 30C MAX. Besides reliable suction power, it also promises quiet operation and convenience with Wi-Fi that makes it programmable through the app and voice control.
Buy at Amazon

iRobot Roomba i3+ (3550) Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal

$549 $600
Start a hassle-free cleaning with this Roomba i3+ robot vacuum. It cleans in neat rows, offers up personalized schedules, and empties itself into a disposable bag to be filled up to 60 days.
Buy at Amazon

Shark ION Robot Vacuum RV750

$149 $299
This robot vacuum cleaner users three types of brushes to handle all floor surfaces. Control it via the Shark app on your phone or with voice commands for Alexa or Google Assistant.
Buy at Walmart

iRobot Roomba 694 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum

$275 $430
The robotic vacuum from iRobot is a beginner-friendly vacuum that offers a custom cleaning schedule as well as Google Assistant and Alexa so you can start a cleaning session with just your voice.
Buy at Wayfair

Eufy RoboVac 15C MAX

$176 $280
Floorcare doesn't have to be a hassle, at least not with the Eufy RoboVac 15C MAX. You can task it to quietly clean from virtually anywhere as it is programmable through the app or with voice control.
Buy at Amazon

iRobot Roomba i6+ (6550) Robot Vacuum with Auto Dirt Disposal

$750 $800
Get yourself a little helper like the iRobot Roomba i6+ to take care of vacuuming your floors. It can empty and recharge itself so it's always ready to clean. It is also ideal for homes with pets.
Buy at Amazon

bObsweep PetHair PLUS Robotic Vacuum Cleaner with mini-mop attachment

$348 $900
The Bob PetHair Plus is an advanced floor cleaner that you can rely on when shedding happens. If you're a pet owner looking for relief when your pets make a mess, this is the best option for you.
Buy at Wayfair

Roomba i3

$349 $399
Get into hard-to-reach spots with the Roomba i3. It has 10x power-lifting suction and a tracking sensor that spots dirt on floors easier.
Buy at Walmart

eufy by Anker, RoboVac L70 Hybrid 2-in-1 Vacuum and Mop

$320 $550
The Eufy Robovac L70 can be trusted to keep your floors sparkling and dust-free with its ability to vacuum and mop. You can even set virtual boundaries and opt for a customized clean.
Buy at Amazon

iRobot s-Series Clean Base

$319 $350
If you've got an s-series Roomba without a base, this Clean Base is compatible with all s-series Roombas. It has its own dirt disposal for automatic cleaning without your supervision.
Buy at Wayfair

iRobot Roomba E5 (5150) Robot Vacuum

$300 $350
Wi-Fi connected and Alexa-compatible, the Roomba E5 senses extra dirt and debris and automatically boosts the suction power. Great for homes with pets.
Buy at Best Buy

Shark ION Robot Vacuum With Wi-Fi

$149 $299
Cleanliness is next to godliness, and with the Shark ION RV750 robot vacuum, you can add a touch of heaven to your home with effortless cleaning that no homeowner can live without.
Buy at Walmart

bObsweep PetHair Robotic Vacuum Cleaner with Mop Attachment, Champagne

$250 $669
Made especially for pet-loving homes, the Bob PetHair Robotic Vacuum features upgraded controls that can work on various types of carpets or other residential floorings thanks to its mop attachment.
Buy at Wayfair

Trifo Emma Bagless Robotic Vacuum

$181 $250
Who said deep cleaning your floors should cost a fortune? The Trifo Emma Bagless Robotic Vacuum is cheaper than the others available in the market with comparable or more advanced features.
Buy at Walmart

iRobot Braava Jet M6 (6110) Ultimate Robot Mop

$399 $500
Make cleaning easy and convenient with this Braava Jet M6 that tells you where and when to clean. Its Precision Jet Spray helps in tackling sticky messes even in multiple rooms and larger spaces.
Buy at Walmart

Bissell EV675 Robot Vacuum

$316 $398
Cleaning your floors is not a hassle anymore because this robotic vacuum does the job for you. It features a triple-action cleaning system and can also reach hard-to-reach spaces for deeper cleaning.
Buy at Wayfair

iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum

$254 $300
If you have carpeting and pets, this Roomba model is an excellent choice. A 3-stage cleaning system loosens, lifts, and removes dust and debris.
Buy at Amazon

Pyle Pure Clean Bagless Robotic Vacuum

$141 $181
This Bagless Robotic Vacuum from Pyle is a must-have in every household as it features automatic cleaning for carpets and hardwood floors to keep every room mess free.
Buy at Wayfair

eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 11S (Slim) Robot Vacuum Cleaner

$140 $230
With the eufy RoboVac 11S (Slim), you can get take care of your floors without tiring yourself out. It cleans quietly for about 100-min and sports a low profile to easily glide under furniture.
Buy at Amazon

bObsweep Standard Robotic Vacuum Cleaner with mini-mop attachment, Rouge

$256 $599
Equipped to handle any mess in your home, the Bob Standard Robot Vacuum is packed with advanced features, such as automatic recharge and scheduled cleaning, making it everyone's go-to cleaner.
Buy at Wayfair

iRobot Roomba i3+ Robot Vacuum with Braava Jet M6 Mopping Robot

$1,000 $1,300
If your home's in need of some tender loving care, the iRobot Roomba i3+ coupled with a Braava Jet M6 mopping vacuum will ensure that your home is always dust free and fresh as a daisy.
Buy at Walmart

It’s always a good time to invest in smart home devices, and that includes today if you’re going to take advantage of 4th of July robot vacuum deals. If you’ve ever thought that there’s much more important things you should be doing instead of cleaning the floor, that’s probably a sign that you should buy a robot vacuum. The devices have evolved from simple moving vacuums to all-in-one smart cleaners, so every home will benefit from having one of them. They may have limitations, such as not being able to go up and down the stairs or access certain parts of your home, but that’s something that can be solved by buying multiple robot vacuums that you can assign to each floor or area. You’ll be able to do that as you can stretch your budget with the discounts that you can enjoy today.

The 4th of July sales are happening over the holiday, but that doesn’t mean that you should wait until the final hours before buying a robot vacuum. It would be a shame to finally figure out the robot vacuum that you want to buy, and then find the retailer that’s offering the biggest discount for that particular device, only to miss out on the deal because stocks ran out. If you see an offer for the robot vacuum that you like with a price that fits your budget, you shouldn’t hesitate. Lock in the purchase, then wait for your new cleaning companion to arrive.

Should you buy a robot vacuum on 4th of July?

Robot vacuums can handle all kinds of messes, such as the ones left behind by children after they play, the crumbs that accumulate in a busy kitchen, and the fur that your pets shed. If you’re constantly cleaning your floor because these happen in your home, save yourself from pouring too much effort into the task by using the 4th of July robot vacuum deals to finally buy the device. Once the robot vacuum is all set up in your home, you’ll have one less thing to worry about, freeing up time that you can spend on other tasks, on your hobbies, or to rest.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday will offer discounts similar to what you see in today’s 4th of July robot vacuum sales, and there’s a chance that the one that you’ve been eyeing will be sold at a lower price in the future shopping events. However, that shouldn’t stop you from buying a robot vacuum today, because there’s no assurance that there will indeed be price cuts on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. If there are, it’s unknown if the discounts then will be bigger than what retailers are offering today. Instead of waiting for what could just be a few dollars’ worth of savings, you should purchase a robot vacuum this holiday and already start enjoying the conveniences that it will provide to your family.

How to choose a robot vacuum on 4th of July

The best robot vacuum deals cover different brands and models, each with their own unique features and characteristics. Before figuring out the robot vacuum that you’ll buy, you might want to start by setting a budget that’s as big as you can comfortably spend without affecting other expenses. You’re buying a robot vacuum to help bring order to your home, so it won’t make sense to risk the family’s harmony by using money that’s meant for other things.

Our robot vacuum buying guide will walk you through everything that you need to consider before buying one of the cleaning devices. For features, it’s highly recommended that you go for robot vacuums with virtual mapping capabilities, which will allow them to learn the layout of your home for more efficient cleaning, and those with an automated scheduling option so that you can set how often the device will clean your floor. Some robot vacuums are also self-cleaning, capable of dropping the dirt that they pick up into a bin in their base, and all you’ll have to do is to empty the bin once it’s full. These features aren’t exactly required in robot vacuums to be able to clean your home, but they’re amazing to have because of the convenience that they provide, mostly because it means even less time that you need to spend in setting up the robot vacuum every time that you need your floor cleaned.

For specific brands and models, you can use our list of the best robot vacuums as your guide on what to watch for when browsing today’s deals. The top choice is the iRobot Roomba S9 Plus, while other recommendations include the Shark Ion R85, which works great on multiple types of surfaces, and the Eufy RoboVac 12, which is the best option among budget robot vacuums. If you see discounts for any of the devices on this list, you might want to bookmark the deal, as you know that you’ll be getting your money’s worth on that robot vacuum. Other models from the highlighted brands should also be good options, but you’ll have to carefully read the product descriptions first before you finalize the purchase to make sure that you know what you’re getting.

