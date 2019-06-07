Digital Trends
New dad? Here are some great Father’s Day tech deals on baby monitors and more

Ed Oswald
By
designer babies dad with baby by jozef polc
Jozef Polc/123rf

What to get a new dad on Father’s Day? It’s not an easy answer. New dads and moms need everything, but typically much of this is already bought for mom at her baby shower or as a gift for the new baby. Still, we’ve been able to come up with some great Father’s Day gift ideas, all of which are under $100.

Most of these are on sale, and we were also able to locate a few promotions that will save you even more. Let’s get started on our recommendations for the best Father’s Day gifts to make taking care of daddy’s little boy or girl that much easier.

Anmeate Wireless Video Monitor with Temperature Monitor

best baby monitors anmeate digital 2 4ghz wireless video monitor with temperature

Anmeate’s wireless video monitor is a top choice on Amazon for baby monitors and a great gift, and it’s easy to see why. The device has crisp, two-way audio, and despite its small 2.4-inch screen, provides a clear picture so you can monitor your newborn. You can even zoom in to specific areas, and see when it’s dark thanks to great night vision capabilities. A temperature sensor monitors room temperature, so daddy can make sure the room isn’t too hot or too cold.

You’ll be able to watch video up to 960 feet away from the camera, with eight-hour battery life for the desktop device so you can carry it with you wherever you go. There are even preprogrammed lullabies that play out of the speaker on the camera, helping you to get your baby to sleep. Normally $130, you can pick up this gift at Amazon for just $75.

Baby Brezza Safe & Smart Bottle and Baby Food Warmer

best baby tech gifts for new dads brezza

The next Father’s Day gift idea we recommend is this bottle and baby food warmer from Baby Brezza. We know the tried and true method is to put it in warm water, but this method offers additional features that fathers will value.

Some of the best features of the Baby Brezza are its simple use and app connectivity. Dad can warm milk or food in either of two ways: steady warm, which uses warm water to safely heat breastmilk in a way that preserves its nutrients, and quick warm which uses steam to heat rapidly. In either case, the Baby Brezza app will alert you when the process is complete, making this chore simple for both Dad and Mom.

The Baby Brezza is just $65 on Amazon right now, with an option to purchase compatible bottles and cleaning materials for an extra $21. This is a great gift at a great price for new dads.

Eufy AK-T1301021 T1301021 Night Light 3-pack

1 of 3
amazon drops baby tech prices for new moms mothers day eufy ak t1301021 light night white
amazon drops baby tech prices for new moms mothers day eufy ak t1301021 light night white 1000x667
amazon drops baby tech prices for new moms mothers day eufy ak t1301021 light night white 1500x 1000

Our next Father’s Day gift recommendation isn’t on sale on Amazon, but it’s by far our cheapest option (but still equally useful!) and has an available coupon you can redeem.  Eufy’s Lumi Night Lights have two detectors, and can be stuck almost anywhere thanks to their adhesive backing. One sensor turns on a low-level light that stays on while it’s dark, turning off at dawn. Another sensor detects motion, and will brighten the lights as you pass by to give spot illumination to where you’re walking. Place one in the room where your newborn’s sleeping, and others in the hallway. You can stick them anywhere as they run on AAA batteries and can last for up to a year at a time.

At a price of $12 and 5% less if you apply the coupon at checkout, they’re hard to pass up, so why not buy a few 3-packs – one for him as a gift and the rest for you — and stick them everywhere you need? New dads need not be nervous about those nighttime trips to check on the baby anymore.

Tile Mate and Slim Combo Pack

Tile Mate & Slim Combo Pack

Daddy’s little angel is going to keep him busy, and sleep-deprived new dads are going to misplace things — it comes with the territory. That’s why we recommend picking up one of the best Bluetooth trackers. The Tile Mate and Slim Combo Pack from Amazon, currently on sale for $40, a third of the normal retail price. You get two each of both the Tile Mate and Tile Slim in this deal. It’s the perfect Father’s Day gift to help new dads from losing things.

The Tile Mate is the latest version of the original Tile that’s been around for years, and is thinner and better-performing than its predecessors. The Tile Slim is even thinner – barely thicker than a credit card and can be placed in a wallet or diaper bag so you never misplace a thing. The whole system is incredibly simple; just install the app and set up your Tiles. From there, you can use the app to help you find things, and when they’re located, they can play a sound to help you find where you left your items.

Even if you are out of range, your Tiles will still anonymously connect to the apps of other Tile users. When others walk within range, you’ll be alerted — giving you a precise location of where your lost item is located. It’s super cool, works super well, and new dads will appreciate the peace of mind.

Marpac Rohm Portable White Noise Sound Machine

amazon white noise machine sale today portable sound

The Marpac Rohm portable white-noise sound machine is the perfect Father’s Day gift for new dads that travel a lot, but can easily be attached to your newborn’s cradle or car seat to help them sleep. White noise machines are useful because of their ability to mask noise by emitting sounds that drown out nearby sounds. You’ll get three different noise options, “bright white noise,” “deep white noise,” and “gentle surf,” and is rechargeable via USB so you can recharge it from almost anywhere.

The Marpac Rohm is currently on sale for $30, and a small price to pay to help both baby and daddy get some much-needed sleep.

BabbleRoo Neutral Travel Back Pack

best baby tech gifts for new dads babbleroo

Where are you going to put all those gadgets you just bought for daddy for Father’s Day? In a backpack, of course! The BabbleRoo Travel Backpack is great gift idea for a new dad, and while there’s no sale going on, Amazon is offering a 30% coupon which brings the price down to just under $25. This bag is big, with 18 pockets to store things (diapers, bottles, whatever you need), two of them insulated, and the whole bag is waterproof. You even get a 16 x 24-inch foldable changing mat to change those dirty diapers on the go.

The zippers are secure enough to keep your bag closed, but easy to open with one hand. The back also opens extra wide, allowing easy access to its contents. Reviews of the bag are spectacular, with many saying the bag is one of the best-made bags they’ve owned despite its budget price. Why pay hundreds for a diaper bag when you could spend less than what you would on diapers for an entire week?

Looking for more great Father’s Day gifts? Be sure to check out our deals page. We’ll be posting great gift options for new dads (and more experienced dads, too!) right up through Father’s Day.

