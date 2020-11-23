Best Black Friday Roborock vacuum deals: S5 Max, S6 Pure, S6 MaxV

For several years, you could score the best deals for robot vacuum cleaners on Black Friday and during the days leading up to the annual sales extravaganza. This year is turning out to prove that rule. Roborock has already unleashed three extraordinary deals for its S-series robotic vacuum and mop combination floor cleaning appliances.

Roborock deals for the S5 Max, S6 Pure, and S6 MaxV robot cleaners start on different days, but they all run through November 30. These advanced machines have much in common, including Lidar navigation, multi-floor mapping, and map-saving. The Wi-Fi-connected robots respect no-go and no-mop zones and respond to mobile app control and Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri voice commands.

The Roborock S-series robotic vacuum and mop combo machines run for up to 180 minutes in quiet mode between battery charges and automatically return to their docking stations to recharge when necessary. The three models’ primary differences are motor suction power and the size of their mop water tanks. The Roborock S6 MaxV differs from the S5 Max and S6 Pure with its dual-camera ReactiveAI system to recognize and avoid obstacles.



The Roborock S5 Max commands a 2000Pa suction motor that automatically recognizes floor type and boosts the power when it cleans carpeting. The S5 Max employs an efficient Z-shape cleaning path as it heads out to clean the rooms you select via the app. You can map up to four different floors in your home for the S5 Max to automatically clean only the rooms and areas you choose. The mopping feature draws from a 290ml water tank for selective floor mopping after vacuuming.

Amazon cut the price of the Roborock S5 Max robot vacuum and mop cleaner from $549 to $439 for this sale, a $110 savings. You can save on the powerful S5 Max from starting November 16 though November 30.

The Roborock S6 Pure vacuum and mop has the same 2000Pa-rated suction power as the S5 Max as well as lidar navigation with selective area cleaning. The S6 Pure has a 180ml water tank for mopping, an amount sufficient to mop up to 1,600 square feet. The slightly smaller water tank is the only significant difference between the two models.

The Roborock S6 Pure normally costs $600, but Amazon cut the price to $350 for Black Friday, a $250 savings. You’ll save the most on the S6 Pure robot vacuum and floor mop combo with mulit-floor mapping, top navigation, and Alexa voice control. This deal is available from November 22 through November 30.

The Roborock S6 MaxV is the flagship of the S-series. The S6 MaxV has a 2,500Pa suction motor, with 25% more power than the S5 Max and S6 Pure, plus its 297ml mopping water tank is the largest of the three models. The greatest difference between the S6 MaxV over the other two models is its twin-camera navigation. The S6 MaxV uses the camera for precise navigation with ReactiveAI, an artificial intelligence-driven feature that allows the robotic floor cleaner to recognize and avoid common objects and obstacles in your home such as power strips, pet waste, and pedestals. You can also configure it to avoid objects greater than a specific height or width. The S6 MaxV has a washable E11-rated HEPA-type filter to capture up to 95% of particles in the air while vacuuming.

Ordinarily $750, the Roborock S6 MaxV is marked down to $600 for this sale, a $150 savings. If you want Roborock’s top-of-the-line robotic vacuum and mop combination floor cleaning system, with advanced navigation and the strongest suction power, this is your vac. This Roborock S6 MaxV deal is available from November 19 through November 30.

