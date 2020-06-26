Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Best Buy has announced its first wave of 4th of July sales in the form of big discounts on many must-have home appliances. The offers include price cuts on everyday essentials from refrigerators to microwaves, cooktops, washers, and much more. Best of all, the retailer is offering additional discounts for customers who purchase three or more appliances, making now is the perfect time to stock up on hardware for the renovation you’ve been planning.

The sale is so vast that it’s nearly impossible to round up all of the discounted appliances in one place. To help make the shopping process a little easier, though, we’ve rounded up all of the links to the various different sections of Best Buy’s 4th of July Home Appliance Sale, eliminating the need to sift through pages upon pages of products to find what you’re looking for. Instead, you can simply choose what you’re after in the list below.

Shop Cooktops in Best Buy’s 4th of July Home Appliance Sale

Shop Dishwashers in Best Buy’s 4th of July Home Appliance Sale

Shop Dryers in Best Buy’s 4th of July Home Appliance Sale

Shop Microwaves in Best Buy’s Home Appliance Sale

Shop Ranges in Best Buy’s 4th of July Home Appliance Sale

Shop Range Hoods in Best Buy’s 4th of July Home Appliance Sale

Shop Refrigerators in Best Buy’s 4th of July Home Appliance Sale

Shop Wall Ovens in Best Buy’s 4th of July Home Appliance Sale

Shop Washers in Best Buy’s 4th of July Home Appliance Sale

While Best Buy is highlighting how you can save up to 40% with its hottest appliance deals, you might be thinking it’s worth waiting to see if other retailers catch up. Well, you don’t need to. Best Buy has promised via its price match guarantee that it won’t be beaten on prices. If you happen to find the same product cheaper elsewhere, whether that’s online or in-store, Best Buy will match the pricing with no questions asked. All you need to do is prove that it’s cheaper elsewhere, which can be done by showing the competitor’s ad or website. There’s nothing to lose by buying something in the Best Buy 4th of July Home Appliance Sale right now.

Of course, we’re expecting more items to be added with it being pretty likely that we’ll see discounts on everything from iPads and iPhones to Instant Pots and Keurig coffee machines. So, if you’re looking at the home appliance list and nothing is appealing, don’t worry — there’s time yet for your desired deal to show up.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations