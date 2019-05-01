Digital Trends
Get up to $150 off the Apple iPad and iPad Pro 12.9-inch at Best Buy and Amazon

Ed Oswald
iPad Pro (2018) review
Looking for a great tablet? Two sales this week at Best Buy and Amazon have brought prices of both the current model iPad 32GB as well as the iPad Pro 12.9-inch Wi-Fi+Cellular on Verizon down to Black Friday/Cyber Monday levels. The iPad 32GB is on sale at Amazon for $249, an $80 savings, and the iPad Pro 12.9-inch 256GB is currently on sale for $1,150 at Best Buy.

The sale at Amazon is good for the silver and space gray models (unfortunately the gold version is still $329), but Best Buy’s price is good regardless of the color. Best Buy also is offering $150 off the 11-inch 256GB version of the iPad Pro Wi-Fi+Cellular, but it appears that the $150 off sale is good on any model, as long as it’s the Wi-Fi+Cellular model, and is for the Verizon wireless network on a new two-year contract.

With the discount, the prices are as follows:

11-inch model

  • 64GB Wi-Fi+Cellular (Verizon) – $800
  • 256GB Wi-Fi+Cellular (Verizon) – $950
  • 512GB Wi-Fi+Cellular (Verizon) – $1,150
  • 1TB Wi-Fi+Cellular (Verizon) – $1,550

13-inch model

  • 64GB Wi-Fi+Cellular (Verizon) – $950
  • 256GB Wi-Fi+Cellular (Verizon) – $1,150
  • 512GB Wi-Fi+Cellular (Verizon) – $1,350
  • 1TB Wi-Fi+Cellular (Verizon) – $1,750

The iPad Pro is a great tablet if you’re looking for a laptop replacement, and that especially so for the 12.9-inch model. Our own Julian Chokkattu called it “the best tablet ever,” pointing to its nearly edge-to-edge brilliant screen, and unrivaled performance. Combined with the new Apple Pencil, this tablet is well worth its price tag, as long as you have a use for it.

We’d argue an iPad Pro would work best for artists and designers, but some of us here at Digital Trends own iPad Pros ourselves and use them frequently when on the road. The only thing that holds it back from truly being a laptop killer are quirks in iOS itself, but we’ve heard rumbles that iOS 13 may blur the lines further between Mac OS and iOS — so stay tuned.

But we’ll be honest: the iPad Pro isn’t for everybody. The standard iPad will be sufficient for many. Sure, you lose Apple Pencil support, there’s less storage space, the display isn’t as sharp (but still better than most), and it’s a tad slower overall. Still, add a keyboard case and you’re golden. And at $249 at Best Buy, it’s a great deal.

