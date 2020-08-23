Building a home gym? You need these essentials

Like so many of us, you’ve decided to convert part of your house to a home gym. Best Buy has a stellar collection with the components you need to upgrade to a complete cycling gym solution. This package includes a commercial-level NordicTrack upright cardiovascular fitness cycle, guided streaming workouts from iFit, a premier Garmin smartwatch to monitor your workouts and heart rate, customizable Powerbeats earbuds to help you keep the pace, and a Hyperice percussion massage gun to speed recovery. Each piece of this carefully selected set contributes to the effectiveness and enjoyment of your commitment to fitness and a healthy lifestyle.

Powerbeats Pro — $200, was $250

The totally wireless Powerbeats Pro earphones are the perfect match for long cycling sessions. Secure-fit ear hooks keep the buds in your ears as you work hard, and the sweat and water-resistant design lets you keep going through your most intense sessions. While you’re working out, the Bluetooth-connected Powerbeats Pros can entertain you and support your performance for up to nine hours per battery charge. Each earbud has volume and track controls and the ability to operate independently. If you need more time, Beats 5-minute Fast Fuel charging gives you another 1.5 hours of playback time.

Hypervolt Plus Percussion Massage Gun — $349, was $449

Make the most of your workouts with the powerful Hypervolt Plus Percussion Massage Gun. Speed recovery with a post-workout massage. The Hypervolt Plus is light enough to hold for extended sessions. With three speeds and five interchangeable head attachments for different muscle groups, the HyperVolt Plus has ample power for large muscles with self-myofascial massage. You can use the Hypervolt for up to two hours per battery charge.

Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Solar — $824, was $850

Monitor your workouts and enhance your lifestyle with Garmin’s premium Fenix 6 Pro Solar multisport GPS watch. Track your heart rate, VO2 max, and altitude acclimation while you exercise without missing alerts from the smart notifications. This watch has it all, including a Power Glass solar charging lens, with customizable power management, Garmin Pay for contactless payments, and third party music subscription streaming. Wear this elite smartwatch to keep your world with you while you work out.

NordicTrack Commercial S22i Studio Cycle — $1,999

NordicTrack’s Commercial S221 Studio Cycle comes with a one-year iFit Coach subscription with personalized workout recommendations, virtual studio classes, and global excursion, all displayed on a 22-inch smart HD touchscreen. This durable upright exercise cycle adjusts to your most comfortable position. It remains steady as you work against a smooth and quiet inertia-enhanced flywheel with NordicTrack’s trademarked Silent Magnetic Resistance. You can connect your Bluetooth device to the cycle to play your music through dual 2-inch speakers or use a quality set of Bluetooth earbuds like the Beats Powerbeats below. The display swivels so you can work out off the bike. Front-mounted wheels make it easy to move the bike around your home.

