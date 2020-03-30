When you work from home, it’s hard to find the time for cleaning and cooking. Many of us are unexpectedly stuck at home juggling work and keeping the kids occupied. Best Buy has kicked off some unmissable deals on Dyson, Ecovacs, KitchenAid, and Crock-Pot small appliances to help us put meals on the table and keep the house tidy. These deals expire on either Saturday or Sunday, so don’t hold off if you need extra help during these busy, stressful times.

Crock-Pot Express Crock — from $60

You can choose the Crock-Pot Express size that’s right for your family with this sale. This multi-cooker combines the functions of a pressure cooker (like an Instant Pot), a slow cooker, a steam cooker, and a sauté pan. An air-tight locking lid adds safety as you employ this all-in-one kitchen appliance to cook meals up to 70% faster than by traditional cooking. Because the Crock-Pot Express combines many functions you also save counter space. Also, you only have to learn how to use one appliance, which in this case is easy with one-touch buttons and an LED display. The 6-quart and 8-quart models have eight digital cooking presets and the 10-quart model has 15 presets. In all cases, the inner cooking pot is dishwasher-safe. The sale on all three Crock-Pot sizes ends April 5.

Crock-Pot Express Crock 6-Quart — $60, was $100:

Buy Now

Crock-Pot Express Crock 8-Quart — $80, was $130:

Buy Now

Crock-Pot Express Crock 10-Quart — $90, was $150:

Buy Now

KitchenAid Professional 500 Stand Mixer — $279 was $500

You can put the KitchenAid Professional 500 Bowl Lift Stand Mixer to work mixing large batches or heavy ingredients such as those for homemade bread. With 10 speeds and a 5-quart bowl that lifts easily for maximum mixing efficiency, this appliance handles any recipe. For example, you can mix up to nine dozen cookies in a single batch. This classic cook’s tool comes with a powered spiral dough hook, a flat beater, and a wire whip. The KitchenAid mixer sale ends April 4.

Buy Now

Evovacs Deebot Ozmo 930 Robot Vacuum — $399, was $699

The Ecovacs Deebot Ozmo 930 is two floor-cleaning appliances in one, combining a robot vacuum with a wet mop. The Ozmo 930 has an electronically controlled water pump and switches automatically between mopping and vacuuming. The robot vacuum detects surfaces and doesn’t use the mopping feature on carpeting but boosts suction power instead. The combination of mopping and vacuuming cleans hard floors thoroughly. This robotic vacuum is loaded with high-end features, including scheduled cleaning, advanced room mapping and navigation, and unlimited virtual boundaries. This model recharges and resumes cleaning where it left off without human intervention, plus it responds to start, stop, and charge voice commands from Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. This sale ends on April 5.

Buy Now

Dyson Cyclone V10 Cordless Vacuum — $449, was $549

The Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal cord-free stick vacuum runs for up to 60 minutes between battery charges. The modular V10 Animal has a removable torque-drive cleaner head so you can reach high to clean drapes and ceiling corners and it transforms into a handheld for cleaning stairs, the sofa, or the car. Three power modes and various accessories assist in different cleaning tasks. The Cyclone V10 Animal also filters 99.97% of dust, allergens, and particles as small as 0.3 microns to help your indoor air quality. This sale ends on April 5.

Buy Now

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations