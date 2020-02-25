Video doorbells that alert homeowners to visitors, delivery personnel, and intruders remain one of the most common smart home configurations, but most devices lack a traditional doorbell’s indoor chime. Best Buy dropped its prices on the Ring Video Doorbell Pro with a Ring Chime Pro to $200 ($100 off) and the Ring Video Doorbell Pro with a Ring Chime Pro and an Echo Dot to $250 ($100 off).

The Ring Video Doorbell Pro is a premium product in the Ring Video Doorbell lineup. The Pro model is hard-wired only and is easily connected to existing doorbell wiring. The Pro captures 1080p Full HD video with a 160-degree horizontal and 90-degree vertical field of view. Advanced motion fine-tunes the monitored area within the camera’s field of view to avoid alarms from passing cars or people on sidewalks. The Ring Video Doorbell Pro supports two-way talk with visitors and works day and night with infrared LEDs for nighttime use. Unlike the lessor-featured Ring Video Doorbells, the Pro supports both 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi for a more consistent connection.

The Ring Chime Pro has two functions. Like the Ring Chime, the Chime Pro sounds alerts when signaled by a Ring Video Doorbell. Even if you have an existing doorbell chime, the Ring Chime adds to the audio alert. The Chime Pro also includes a Wi-Fi extender to increase the range of 2.4GHz Wi-Fi connectivity. If you have Ring Security Cameras in addition to or instead of a Ring Video Doorbell, the Chime Pro boosts the network signal to reach further in and around your home.

Ring Video Doorbell Pro and Chime Pro Bundle – Satin Nickel — $200 ($100 off)

You can install the Ring Video Doorbell Pro and Ring Chime Pro by connecting the devices to your home Wi-Fi network and then receive alerts and control the system with the Ring mobile app. If you already have Amazon Echo devices in your home, you can pair the Video Doorbell Pro to work with smart speakers or smart displays and then use Alexa voice commands to manage Video Doorbell Pro. Normally priced $300, Best Buy bundled the Ring Video Doorbell Pro and Ring Chime Pro for $200 until February 29. My Best Buy members can get another $10 discount, for a final $190 price. This bundle is an excellent deal for a premium video doorbell with an indoor chime and a range extender.

Buy Now

Ring Video Doorbell Pro and Chime Pro Bundle with Echo Dot (3rd Gen) — $250 ($100 off)



If you want to use voice commands with the Ring Video Doorbell Pro and Ring Chime Pro, but you don’t own an Alexa-compatible smart speaker, Best Buy’s second bundle sets you up by adding a third-generation Echo Dot. The most popular of all Echo smart speakers, the unobtrusive third-generation Echo Dot lets you speak directly to visitors using the Video Doorbell Pro”s two-way talk feature without using your smartphone. The Dot also connects you to the full range of Amazon Alexa Skills and smart home device controls. Priced separately, the Ring Video Doorbell Pro, Ring Chime Pro, and Echo Dot cost $350 in total, but Best Buy’s deal for this all-inclusive bundle is $240, a definite bargain.

Buy Now

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations