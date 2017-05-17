Get your brew on and save money with these espresso and coffee maker deals

Although summer is upon us and the weather is getting warmer, let’s admit it: We’re not giving up our coffee. Although tea continues to grow in popularity in the United States, coffee remains the uncontested king of hot drinks, and lovers of the bean can all attest to the importance of how a fresh cup jump-starts your morning and keeps you going through the day.

If you’re looking for a new coffee maker, or if you just want to up your game with something like an espresso machine, we’ve hunted down six of the best deals going right now that can save you up to $109. Our roundup has something for just about everyone, from single-serve systems and smart coffee makers to machines that let you create café-quality espresso and cappuccino right at home.

Ninja Coffee Bar single-serve system Single-serve coffee makers are super-convenient for when you need a cup quickly and don’t want to brew a whole pot. The Ninja Coffee Bar does a lot more than just make a cup of drip coffee — its single-serve system can whip up lattes and cappuccinos thanks to a built-in frother. This all-in-one coffee maker even has a dedicated setting for brewing over ice — perfect for those dog days of summer when a hot cup of joe is just too much. We’ve seen the Ninja Coffee Bar go for as much as $160 at some retailers, but you can score this excellent home coffee system for just $99 from Wal-Mart. Wal-Mart

Nespresso Inissia espresso maker Espresso is becoming increasingly popular in the U.S. due to its unique flavor and rich texture. This coffee is brewed under pressure, a process that extracts deeper flavors and creates a thick, creamy foam on top. Thankfully, home espresso machines make it easy to brew this café favorite right in your kitchen, and the Nespresso Innissia makes the process even simpler thanks to its use of single-serve capsules. The compact unit is countertop-friendly and comes with a sampler pack of 16 Nespresso capsules so you can get brewing right out of the box. The Nespresso Inissia normally costs between $150 and $161, but discounts up to $61 bring this handy home espresso maker down to $100 on Amazon and Wal-Mart. Amazon Wal-Mart

Bunn My Cafe MCU single-cup coffee brewer The Bunn My Cafe MCU single-cup brewer is one of our favorites, and our team named it the best quick-use coffee maker in our recent roundup. The reviewers especially liked the My Cafe MCU for its speed and versatility, noting that the entire brewing process, including preheating, takes less than a minute. The Bunn coffee maker also uses both traditional ground coffee and coffee pods such as K-cups, giving you a number of options for making your morning cup. The unit can even brew tea when you’re in the mood for something different. The Bunn My Cafe MCU packs a lot of performance in a small package and normally goes for around $200. A $50 discount brings this excellent little coffee maker down to just $150 from Wal-Mart. Wal-Mart

Mr. Coffee Café Barista espresso/cappuccino system Everybody knows Mr. Coffee, but when you hear this brand name, you probably think of the old reliable drip coffee maker your parents have been using for decades. Mr. Coffee has stepped up its game in recent years, however, with machines like the feature-rich Café Barista. This all-in-one system can make coffee and espresso, and its built-in milk reservoir and automatic frother mean you can brew up a latte or cappuccino when you want something creamy. The Mr. Coffee Café Barista retails for $200 but is currently listed on Amazon for $157. For a limited time, you can take another $10 off with a digital coupon found on the Amazon product page – simply “clip’ the coupon and the extra discount will be applied at checkout, bringing the final price down to $147. Amazon

Behmor Brewer smart coffee maker Another Digital Trends favorite, and one for the smart home crowd, is the Behmor Brewer. This coffee maker can be customized and controlled from your smartphone or tablet via the user-friendly Behmor app. What’s unique about the Behmor Brewer is that it lets you control virtually every aspect of the extraction process, right down to the specific brewing temperature, so you can experiment and dial in your perfect cup – and then make it again and again, without all the guesswork. The Behmor Brewer normally goes for $299 but a generous 36 percent discount knocks $109 off of the price. This smart coffee maker offers the biggest savings of all the machines on our roundup, and can be yours for $190 from Amazon. Amazon