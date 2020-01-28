The best juicer deals for February 2020

Deals

Getting healthy is a conscious decision and sometimes having someone who’s in it as much as you are is all the push you need to carry on with this lifestyle change. If you’re doing it with someone you’re living with like your partner, you can simply start by incorporating juicing to your morning ritual. A surge of caffeine may give you an adrenaline rush but fruit or vegetable juices can perk you up just as well while giving you your daily dose of essential nutrients and vitamins.

Some couples understandably gain weight during the relationship but if you’re both trying to trim down, juicing not only boosts your immune system but also jumpstarts your metabolism. Having a juicer in your kitchen will come real handy since nothing beats fresh produce and its more economical in the long run plus the fact that you won’t be limited to what the local grocer has on stock. And if you’re wondering what to with all that pulp, you might as well get a fiber fix when you apply them to other recipes like soup, muffins, or jam. This time you can save yourself the research and some money as we’ve put together all the best deals from Amazon. Walmart, Best Buy for you. On the other hand, if you prefer something with a bit more texture like a smoothie, we also lined up blenders that are also on sale.

Today’s best deals

  • Hamilton Beach 67801 Health Smart Juice Extractor — $23 ($12 off)

  • HERRCHEF Centrifugal Juicer — $60 ($60 off)
  • Aobosi Slow Masticating Juicer Extractor — $100 ($100 off)
  • Omega Nutrition Center — $250 ($70 off)
  • Breville Juice Fountain Cold XL Electric Juicer — $330 ($285 Off)

Aobosi Slow Masticating Juicer Extractor

$80 $300
Expires soon
Aobosi's slow masticating juicer can perfectly separate juice from pulp to give you higher-purity juice with all its nutrients intact.
Buy at Amazon

Breville Compact Juice Fountain

$82 $90
Expires soon
Compact enough for your kitchen counter and light on the wallet. It boasts a unique system for full flavor and nutrition extraction and a wide chute feed, so there's no need to pre-cut ingredients.
Buy at Amazon

Costway Electric Fruit & Vegetable Centrifugal Juice Extractor 2 Speed

$48 $100
Expires soon
With a wide mouth design and two speed settings, this Costway centrifugal juicer can extract juice from most fruits and vegetables be it hard and soft.
Buy at Walmart

Cuisinart Compact Juice Extractor CJE 500

$89 $100
Expires soon
This juicer turns fruits and vegetables into nutritious drinks with a touch of a button. Its 16 oz capacity offers uninterrupted juicing while its mesh filter prevents pulp from getting mixed in.
Buy at Walmart

Hamilton Beach 67801 Health Smart Juice Extractor, Black

$23 $35
Expires soon
This Hamilton Beach juicer is reasonably priced and boasts ease of use for the novice juice drinker. It even comes along with recipes to help get you started.
Buy at Amazon

Costway Slow Masticating Juicer

$48 $110
Expires soon
This budget-friendly juicer spins at 60 RPM to extract high-purity juice with less build-up and oxidation all while maintaining the ingredients' high nutritional value.
Buy at Walmart

Breville - Juice Fountain Plus - Multi JE98XL

$139 $150
Expires soon
Get into the world of juicing with this no-nonsense dual-speed juicer from Breville. Ease of operation and a simple clean up is just as assured.
Buy at Best Buy

Aobosi Compact Cold Press Juicer Machine

$100 $200
Expires soon
Save kitchen counter space and get the most nutritional value from freshly squeezed fruits and vegetables. Aobosi's Compact Cold Press juicer gives you just that with its efficient motor.
Buy at Amazon

Breville Juice Fountain Cold XL Electric Juicer (Silver Pearl)

$330 $615
Expires soon
If you need to prepare big batches of juice for the whole family, Breville's Cold XL electric juicer has a capacity for 70 ounces and quietly extracts juice five times faster than similar machines.
Buy at Walmart

Hamilton Beach Centrifugal Juicer Machine

$55
Expires soon
This Hamilton Beach juicer can fit most whole foods into its 3-inch feed chute and makes for a no-fuss clean with dishwasher safe parts that are just as easy to assemble.
Buy at Amazon

Omega Nutrition Center Quiet Dual-Stage Slow Speed Masticating Juicer

$250 $320
Expires soon
From fruits and veggies to leafy greens and wheatgrass, this unit can handle it all. It uses a low speed for less heat buildup and oxidation, while extracting the maximum juice, tasks, and nutrients.
Buy at Amazon

AMZCHEF Slow Masticating Juicer Extractor Professional Machine

$110 $160
Expires soon
With low-speed extraction, this juicer retains most of the nutrients from the fibrous fruits and vegetables. The best part is you can drink your juice without pulp getting in the way.
Buy at Amazon

HERRCHEF Centrifugal Juicer Machine

$60 $120
Expires soon
This 600W centrifugal juicer from HERRCHEF has two speeds to extract the most juice from fruits and vegetables. And with detachable parts, it should be easy to clean.
Buy at Amazon

Breville - Juice Fountain® Cold Electric Juicer - Silver

$147 $180
Expires soon
Breville's Juice Fountain cold electric juicer can process both tough and soft produce in less than a second with two speeds and durable blades that can easily grind skins and rinds.
Buy at Best Buy

Breville Juice Fountain Elite

$259 $300
Expires soon
This juicer comes with two speeds and titanium-reinforced blades, allowing for more juice pay-off no matter how hard the fruits or vegetables.
Buy at Amazon

The type of juicer for your needs

There are many types of juicers and price is not the only determinant of how good one is. Its about getting the juicer that would keep up with your juicing needs. For instance, those who would rather drink their fruits and vegetables than sit down and actually eat them, a juicer that is capable of extracting the most nutrients is the one to get.

Centrifugal juicers are the fastest, most conventional, and often the least expensive option you’ll find, wherein fruits and veggies are broken down with rapid-spinning metal blades. Centrifugal force is then applied to extract its juice into a container while the grated bottom keeps its pulp separate. This kind of juicer is recommended for solid ingredients like apples and carrots as it may falter with herbs or leafy greens. Since its blades generate heat in the process, it is best to consume juice right away before oxidation occurs.

Unlike centrifugal juicers, slow-masticating cold press juicers are obviously not known for its speed but it does step up with a higher yield for the same amount of produce. It mimics the process of chewing food which makes it more capable of juicing fibrous greens. A mesh screen likewise prevents its skin from getting mixed in and since it runs slower, less oxidation takes place. The juice is more likely to remain fresh with all the vital enzymes intact for as long as 48 hours.

Nutrient-rich juices are well on the way with triturating juicers. Two interlocking roller gears crush and grind all sorts of food into tiny particles which are then pressed against a mesh sieve. Not only do you get more juice, but it also releases even more enzymes, vitamins, and soluble fibers — that is if you’re willing to stretch your patience as much as your budget. You’ll have more than enough juice for one sitting and preserving its quality up to 72 hours is possible when chilled and stored in an airtight container.

If you’re willing to spend over $1,000 for a juicer and counter space is no issue, a hydraulic press juicer is the slowest of the bunch but delivers the highest yield and quality of juice with little to no oxidation taking place. Since the upfront and running cost entails quite a heft, these are commonly used commercially or at health centers and are typically sourced from online direct sellers.

What to look for in a juicer

After considering the type of juicer and your budget, you’ll be able to evaluate your options based on the quality and quantity of juice you’d expect to have from the particular kind of fruit or vegetable you plan on juicing. Regardless of what you choose, other factors worth looking into are ease of use, cleanup, and storage, as well as speed and noise.

The point of having a juicer is to be healthier and not to add a potential stressor, so it’s important to get a model you’re comfortable with. However, those who want a multifunctional juicer that can churn out nut butters, sorbets, or baby food may deem the extra steps for setup and assembly worth it.

Mesh filters allow you to drink your juice pulp-free but you’ll undoubtedly have to deal with disposing of it as you clean your juicer. There are juicers that collect pulp in an internal basket while others eliminate it externally. Chances are you’d want the latter so you can keep juicing without having to pause and clean. You also wouldn’t want to miss out on a juicer that comes with cleaning brushes and dishwasher safe parts.

Juicers come in all shapes and sizes so you’ll want to keep storage and cord length in mind. Besides going for a timeless design, you’d want to make sure that you’ll have enough room to work with and a place to stow it in.

Multiple speeds will allow you to enjoy a variety of drink styles and textures. With more controls, it would be just as easy to switch from soft, hard, and leafy produce. You’ll also have more flexibility with the time it takes to juice. As for its motor, faster models tend to be noisier so if you’re thinking of juicing as a morning ritual, slow-masticating juicers are quieter than centrifugal ones. Though pricier, you’ll at least be able to get your juice on without your housemates waking up on the wrong side of the bed.

