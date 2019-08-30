Deals

Ulta, Dermstore, and Amazon: Best Labor Day beauty deals this weekend

It’s finally the start of Labor Day weekend and whether you’re enjoying one last beach trip or spending it at home be sure to check out all the best end-of-summer sales. There’s no better time to stock up on your favorite beauty products than on a big end-of-season sale. If you’re a fan of Ulta and Dermstore’s ample skincare selection, the beauty retailers are offering great discounts this weekend so you can really treat yourself. Amazon is also dropping great discounts on hair dryers and other luxury beauty products for you to enjoy.

Where are the best Labor Day deals on beauty products?

Ulta: Labor Day sales for beauty have already begun and will run through the main event on Tuesday, September 2. Unless you’re shopping at Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty which runs from September 1 until September 21. Take advantage of discounts on new beauty items, including MAC, Benefit, Foreo cleansing brush, and more each day. As always, these deals run out fast, there’s a limited amount of stock set aside for the best-selling items, so you’ll need to act fast to score big on this holiday sale.

Dermstore: If you’re a fan of Dermstore’s ample supply of beauty supplies, you’re definitely going to want in on these Labor Day sales with select products up to 20% off. The online beauty company carries products that you won’t find at your local Sephora. And if you’re a first-time customer you get 15% off on your entire order with email subscription.

Amazon: While there isn’t an official Amazon Labor Day sale. You can always find attractive savings from Amazon on professional hair dryers, facial cleansers, and top brands including EltaMD, La Roche-Posay, Obagi.

Best beauty deals for Labor Day

Just as we did for Prime Day, and will do for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, we combed through the hundreds of beauty tech deals and selected the few that are way too good to miss out on. Beauty products can add up but if you’ve been eyeing new makeup, skincare products, or hair tools, big sale events are the perfect time to save and not feel too guilty. And as summer comes to a close it might be time to switch to products to take on the winter, like extra moisturizers for dry skin. Here are the products worth looking at to pick up this Labor Day weekend.

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer

$46 $60
Expires soon
This highly-rated hair dryer and volumizer is one of Revlon's best-selling hair tools. Re-create salon-like blowouts and hair styles.
Buy at Amazon

Hot Tools Curling Iron

$38 $75
Expires soon
Use this top-notch curling iron to style effortless beach waves. This easy to grip wand has high-tech Special Pulse technology for heating quickly and precise temperature.
Buy at Ulta

MoValues Jade Roller Kit

$20 $36
Expires soon
Applying something cold under your eyes helps with swelling and inflammation and a jade roller is the best tool to boost your skincare routine. This kit comes with 3 tools for healthier-looking skin.
Buy at Amazon

Milani Rose Face Oil

$11 $14
Expires soon
Milani Prep and Brighten Rose Face Oil is perfect for people with dry skin who need extra moisturizing in the winter. Add it to your pre-make up routine for a lasting glow.
Buy at Ulta

Jurlique Soothing Foaming Cleanser

$27 $34
Expires soon
If you have sensitive skin and need a new facial cleanser for your daily skincare routine this Jurlique easily removes makeup and cleanser leaving your face feeling comfortable and clean.
Buy at Dermstore

LightStim for Wrinkles 5 Piece Set

$249 $349
Expires soon
Sometimes you need more than just moisturizers. This at-home LED light therapy for wrinkles and acne has become increasingly popular. This LightStim gadget eliminates fine lines and wrinkles.
Buy at Dermstore
