Labor Day Gaming PC Deals: Get a new rig from $600

If you missed out on the great deals of Prime Day and don’t want to wait until Black Friday or Cyber Monday, there are some great Labor Day gaming PC deals to find, which is pretty sweet. Not only that, but you can also check out our Best Buy Labor Day sale and Walmart Labor Day sale for some other alternatives so you can make an informed choice. We also suggest you look at our guide on how to buy a gaming desktop to help you pick the best PC parts for your needs. Let’s dive on in to the Labor Day gaming PC sales!

HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop — $600, was $700

Budget gaming desktops tend to be much cheaper than budget gaming laptops, and with the HP Pavilion, you get a good framework to customize and build it the way you want. At base, it comes with an AMD Ryzen 3 5300G CPU and AMD Radeon RX 5500 GPU that will easily run popular games like Fortnite and League of Legends. Granted, it won’t be able to hit more than Full HD at 144Hz, but that’s still pretty good for an entry-level gaming PC, especially since you get 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD for storage. More importantly, you can upgrade all the parts from a better AMD Ryzen 7 5700G CPU to an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Super, so there’s lots of room to play around with the specs if you’re interested.

Lenovo Legion Tower 5i Gen 6 with RTX 3060 — $1,150, was $1,540

If you’re willing to spend a bit more and up the power, the Legion Tower 5i is a great option and is even featured in our best gaming desktops list, as it’s one of the cheapest brand-name rigs you’re going to find for the specs. With an RTX 3060, it’s a surprisingly powerful computer, and while that’s roughly on par with an RTX 2070 or 2080, it does have some advantages, like more cores. Either way, you’ll manage to push 2K with medium settings from one of the monitors in our gaming monitor deals list. As for the CPU, you get an 11th-gen Intel i5-11400, a mid-tier CPU that matches well with the RTX 3060 and won’t offer any bottlenecks while providing a bunch of performance for productivity and gaming. Finally, you get 16GB of RAM, which we don’t often see at this price point, and 512GB of SSD storage.

Alienware Aurora R10 Ryzen Edition — $1,200, was $1,860

The Alienware name is pretty big in the industry, and if you’re hampering at the bit to grab one, then today is your lucky day as the Alienware Aurora R10 has a significant discount on it. If you’re unfamiliar with AMD naming schemes, the AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT GPU is roughly equivalent to an RTX 3060, so it’s a powerful GPU that can push 2K at medium settings. Paired with that is an AMD Ryzen 7 5800, a mid- to high-tier CPU that shouldn’t see you wanting for much, especially if you don’t have heavy productivity and editing needs, although you’ll still be able to do them somewhat. It also comes with 16GB of RAM, which is more than enough for you to play with in terms of open apps and browsers, and the 1TB storage doesn’t feel claustrophobic.

Alienware Aurora R13 Gaming Desktop — $1,700, was $1,900

If you want a bit more CPU power with your desktop computer, the Alienware Aurora R13 delivers with its 12th-gen Intel i7-12700F, a higher-end CPU that should handle most productivity and editing tasks relatively well and may even allow you a bit of streaming to Twitch or YouTube. The GPU is an RTX 3060 Ti, which isn’t much more powerful than the one on the Aurora R10, but it’s still a nice little bump in graphics quality and means you’ll get slightly higher graphical settings or higher refresh rates at 2K. RAM comes in at 16GB, and you can upgrade it up to 64GB if you want, although not as worth it as the storage upgrade since the base comes with only a 512GB SSD, so we encourage upgrading that or grabbing a second internal drive.

Lenovo Legion Tower 7i Gen 7 with RTX 3070 Ti — $1,900, was $2,480

If you’re looking for power and high graphics capability, the Legion Tower 7i is the one to go for, as it comes with an RTX 3070 Ti. That’s one of the top GPUs on the market, so it will easily hit 2K and higher refresh rates or graphical settings, which is nice, given it’s going for less than $2,000. The CPU is a 12th-gen Intel i7-12700K a mid-to-high-tier CPU that is paired nicely not to cause bottlenecks with the GPU while keeping the price down somewhat. As for RAM, not only do you get 32GB but it’s also DDR5, the latest RAM standard, so it’s blazing fast. As for storage, you get a 1TB SSD, which is also pretty good and shouldn’t make you feel like you constantly need to delete games. That said, if you aren’t as impressed, or are looking for something different than what’s on this list, check out our best gaming PC deals for something that fits your needs and budget better.

Editors' Recommendations