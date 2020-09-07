  1. Deals
Best Labor Day Smartwatch Deals 2020: Apple and Samsung

By

The smartwatch sits at that happy halfway point between a necessary fashion accessory and a digital one — and right now we’re seeing some great Labor Day smartwatch deals. While these handy gadgets used to be all about convenience (“I don’t have to pull out my phone” was the popular refrain), now they are loaded with all kinds of features that can help with everything from health, to exercise, to managing your smart home. Around this time of year, we see some amazing Labor Day sales as a matter of course, but if you’re in the market for a smartphone, you might want to keep these smartwatch deals in mind. Check your watch: it’s time to save!

Today’s Best Labor Day Smartwatch Deals

  • Apple Watch Series 3 (38mm, GPS)$169, was $199
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch Active (40mm, GPS)$180, was $200
  • Apple Watch Series 3 (42mm, GPS) — $199, was $229
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 (40mm, GPS)$229, was $250
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 (44mm, GPS)$249, was $270
  • Garmin Vivioactive 4 (45mm, GPS)$290, was $350
  • Apple Watch Series 5 (44mm, GPS) with AppleCare+$493, was $508

Michael Kors Access Runway Smartwatch Powered with Wear OS by Google

$148 $295
Expires soon
Stay connected on the go and flaunt sheer style with the Michael Kors Access Runway smartwatch on sale on Amazon.
Buy at Amazon

Amazfit Bip Lite Heart Rate and Activity Tracker

$60
Expires soon
The Bip Series of Amazfit smartwatches is one of the most affordable smartwatches packed with impressive features like its 45-day battery life.
Buy at Amazon

Fossil Women's Gen 4 Venture HR Stainless Steel Smartwatch

$195 $220
Expires soon
Today's smartwatches are no longer the boxy, techie devices they once were. They have now evolved to look more stylish. A great chic option for women is the Fossil Gen 4 Venture HR.
Buy at Amazon

Garmin vívosmart HR Activity Tracker Regular Fit - Midnight Blue

$80 $100
Expires soon
Looking for a lightweight yet feature-rich tracker to accompany you in your workouts and outdoor activities Garmin Visosmart HR is one of the best multisport smartwatches in the market.
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Gear S3 Frontier Smartwatch

$430
Expires soon
The Samsung Gear S3 smartwatch lets you text, call, and get notifications directly from your smartphone to your wrist. It comes with built-in GPS for improved fitness tracking and location sharing.
Buy at Newegg

Ticwatch Smartwatch, E Shadow

$100 $160
Expires soon
Everyone in the family can enjoy the solid connectivity and fitness tracking functionalities of the Ticwatch at this affordable price. Enjoy having Google Assistant always on hand -- or wrist.
Buy at Walmart

Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS, 40mm)

$385 $399
Expires soon
Apple's latest and greatest smartwatch is "close to perfection" according to our reviewer. This is the standard-sized 40mm model with built-in GPS, always-on retina display and 30% larger screen.
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS, 42mm)

$199
Expires soon
The larger Apple Watch Series 3 which, at 42mm, is still a bit smaller than the sized-up Series 4 and Series 5.
Buy at Best Buy

Garmin Instinct Smartwatch with GPS

$199 $300
Expires soon
A true outdoors-focused smartwatch, the Garmin Instinct sports a rugged profile and a durable build.
Buy at Best Buy

Garmin Vívoactive 3, GPS Smartwatch

$130 $137
Expires soon
The Garmin Vivoactive 3 is a GPS smartwatch that handles activity tracking as well as contactless payments. Preloaded with 15 GPS and indoor sports apps, including yoga, running, swimming and more.
Buy at Target

Apple Watch Series 5 (44mm, GPS)

$414 $429
Expires soon
Featuring GPS, always-on retina display, 30% larger screen, ECG app, electrical and optical heart sensors, a built-in compass, and is swimproof.
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2

$249 $300
Expires soon
This smart wearable has enhanced sleep tracking analysis, auto workout tracking, and pace coaching. (44mm, GPS, Bluetooth)
Buy at Amazon

Fitbit - Inspire HR Activity Tracker

$93 $100
Expires soon
Fitness bands are perfect if you want a more subtle way to track your health. The Fitbit Inspire HR tracks your steps, heart rate, calories burned, and it's all you need for a range of activities.
Buy at Amazon

Michael Kors Access Sofie Touchscreen Smartwatch

$229 $375
Expires soon
Thanks to countless designers, there are several smartwatches that would look right at home on female wrists. A solid option is the Michael Kors Access Sofie, and it is discounted on Amazon right now.
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS, 38mm)

$187
Expires soon
Get the Apple Watch Series 3 with GPS for $30 off, available at select stores for pickup. Monitor your heart rate, share activities with friends, and get personalized coaching all from your wrist.
Buy at ABT

Fossil Women's Sport Metal and Silicone Touchscreen Smartwatch

$170 $275
Expires soon
Strike a balance between function and flair with the Fossil Gen 4 Sport women's smartwatches. Powered by Google's WearOS, it has 24-hour battery life and weighs up to 40% less than other models.
Buy at Amazon

Garmin fēnix 5, Premium and Rugged Multisport GPS Smartwatch, Slate Gray

$330 $500
Expires soon
The Garmin Fenix 5 is an older model that is still a great fitness partner for athletes with built-in activity profiles, performance metrics, and smart notifications.
Buy at Walmart

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active - 40mm, International Version

$164 $180
Expires soon
With the Galaxy Watch Active, Samsung stripped down the flagship Galaxy Watch and put the focus on health tracking and wellness.
Buy at Amazon

Fitbit Alta HR - Black, Large

$123 $130
Expires soon
Despite lacking the bells and whistles of premium Fitbits, the Alta HR makes a great pick not only because of its price tag but also due to its impressive functions like heart rate and sleep-tracking.
Buy at Amazon

Fossil Men's Gen 4 Explorist HR Touchscreen Smartwatch

$195 $275
Expires soon
Not all smartwatches have to look "techie." This Fossil watch combines a sleek style with powerful Wear OS capabilities to track heart rate, get smartphone notifications, control music, and much more
Buy at Amazon

Garmin Vivoactive 4

$296 $350
Expires soon
This smartwatch has GPS, plays your music, and has body energy Monitoring. Also features animated workouts and Pulse Ox Sensors.
Buy at Amazon

Garmin Forerunner 35 GPS Running Watch

$97 $170
Expires soon
Easy-to-use GPS running watch with wrist-based heart rate monitor, smart notifications, live tracking, music controls, step counter, calorie counter, and more.
Buy at Amazon

Garmin Vivosmart HR+ - Purple

$90 $180
Expires soon
If you want a fitness tracker that's rich in fitness functionalities but also friendly on the pocket, the Garmin Vivosmart HR+ might just be what you’re looking for: even friendlier while now on sale!
Buy at Amazon

Garmin Forerunner 935 Running GPS Unit (Black)

$390 $500
Expires soon
The Garmin Forerunner 935 is a great GPS multisport smartwatch with a perfect 5-star rating in our review. It provides advanced dynamics for running, cycling and swimming, and more.
Buy at Amazon

How to Choose A New Smartwatch

Selecting a new smartwatch, or a first smartwatch, can be a little tricky, because there are a ton out there (from Fitbit to the Apple Watch) and they offer really different features and applications.

Ask yourself what you most want your smartwatch for, aka how will you use it? Is it for everyday use, like checking your emails on incoming calls during meetings, or for while you’re out running errands? Or do you need something that’s more of a fitness and health monitor to help you count your steps, or laps, or burned calories, or monitor your heart rate? Also, we need to consider our other tech. In an ideal world, everything would just work with everything, and companies are making strides to make sure their tech lines up with others’. But frankly, this is not the same as buying a soundbar to go with a TV.

For example, if you’re an iPhone user, you are going to want to look for an Apple Watch. There are just too many consistencies to ignore. Then again, if your smartphone uses Android, there are tons more options for you, including Google Wear OS, or a Samsung device like the Samsung Galaxy Watch (consistently the best rated for Android users). These Android-compatible smartwatches have some fantastic fitness-tracking capabilities, but something to keep in mind is exactly what kind of workouts you do. If you’re a swimmer, make sure that your new watch is built both to resist water, and to count your laps. Are you a Barry’s Bootcamp person? See that it can count pushups. Make sure you’re getting the right watch for you.

