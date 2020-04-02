How often have you found yourself wishing you had more time to learn something that’s both fun and useful? Adobe Photoshop is a common interest for many of us, but few of us truly know how to use it because it takes many hours to master. While you’re stuck at home, now is the perfect time to figure it out, and there’s a fantastic deal on courtesy of Udemy — one of the best resources for online learning.

Priced at $12 for only one more day, you can enjoy a 94% discount on the Adobe Photoshop CC: Beginner to Advanced Class course. Ordinarily $200, this is the kind of deal that just isn’t going to come up again.

The course is perfect if you’re a student who wants to get a headstart on their studies while school is suspended, but it’s also ideal if you’re considering a change of career, and could do with learning new skills to enhance your abilities. Ultimately though, it’s a ton of satisfying fun to be able to do more with Adobe Photoshop CC than you could ever do before, thanks to it being a very powerful piece of graphics software.

As the name suggests, the Adobe Photoshop CC: Beginner to Advanced Class course takes you from the very basics to some complex stuff. It teaches you how to edit and manipulate images, how to use layers to achieve great results, as well as how to edit RAW and non-RAW photos so your photographs look even better than before. It also shows you how to add artistic filters and texts to your graphics, so the results look suitably professional.

Each video is broken down into manageable 5- to 10-minute chunks so you’ll never feel overwhelmed by what you’re learning.

The course includes 15 hours of on-demand video, 18 downloadable resources, five articles, and even a certificate to show you’ve completed it. Once you buy it, you have full lifetime access to the course so you can always go back to it when you need a refresher.

Both fun and useful, the Udemy Adobe Photoshop CC: Beginner to Advanced Class course is one of the best Photoshop deals out there and is sure to brighten your day a little, as well as potentially help you kick-start a new career.

