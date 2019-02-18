The best Presidents’ Day vacuum deals: Roomba, Dyson, and Bissell

Share

Presidents’ Day has arrived, and with it, a lot of great deals for your home. With steep discounts on furniture, mattresses, and vacuums, right now is a great time to save on everything you need for spring. If you’re in the market for a shiny new vacuum, Amazon and Walmart are offering pretty substantial savings to help kick-start your spring cleaning. Top brands like Roomba, Dyson, and Bissell are dropping prices left and right as the best Presidents’ Day sales reach their final days. Whether you’re hoping to grab a robot vacuum, upright vacuum, or stick vacuum for your home, we’ve found some of the best vacuum deals going on right now.

Best Robot Vacuum Deals

There are a lot of different robot vacuums out there, but if you’re only in the market for a Roomba, Walmart has a pretty solid deal going on right now. The Roomba 960 comes with navigational mapping, built-in Wi-Fi connectivity, and automatic docking. You can control it directly with your smartphone via the iRobot Home app, or use voice assistants like Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for a fully integrated smart home experience. Additionally, this model allows you to create custom cleaning schedules so you don’t even need to press a button to activate your vacuum.

Normally priced at $700, the Roomba 960 is on sale for just $549 from Walmart. That’s the steepest Presidents’ Day discount we were able to find on a Roomba.

If you don’t mind straying from the path of the Roomba, you can actually get a pretty solid robot vacuum for a lot less money. The Shark Ion robot vacuum comes with smart navigation, automatic docking, and built-in Wi-Fi connectivity. You can control this vacuum with an easy-to-use mobile app or with voice assistants like Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

Normally priced at $349, this Shark robot vacuum cleaner is on sale for just $225 from Walmart.

If you really only need a robot vacuum that can handle pet hair and dust, then this model from Eufy is a great option. Integrated with BoostIQ technology, the Eufy RoboVac will automatically increase suction power where necessary. With built-in Wi-Fi and automatic docking, this pet vacuum was built to handle everything from hard floors to medium-pile carpets.

Normally priced at $289, the Eufy RoboVac 11c is being discounted to $200 during the Walmart Presidents’ Day sale.

Best Upright Vacuum Deals

Hoping to pick up an affordable Dyson vacuum cleaner this Presidents’ Day? The discounted DC33 is one of the best options we’ve found under $200. With a lightweight design and hygienic bin emptying, this model is great for handling carpet, hardwood, and rugs. It also comes equipped with a whole-machine HEPA filtration system to trap allergens and bacteria within the canister.

Normally priced at $279, a $100 Presidents’ Day discount from Walmart drops the price down to $179 for a limited time.

If you’re willing to pay a little bit more for a high-quality vacuum, the Dyson Small Ball is worth a look. Boasting the most powerful suction of any lightweight vacuum, the Small Ball is great for dealing with ground-in dirt, dust, and pet hair. With an advanced self-adjusting cleaner head, it can also automatically adjust between carpets and floors to seal in suction. Perhaps the most notable feature, however, is the ball technology that allows for easier steering for apartments or other tight spaces.

Normally priced at $400, the Dyson Small Ball upright vacuum is on sale for $249 at Walmart. You can also get the larger Dyson Ball for an additional $50.

Vacuuming up dirt and dust is great, but if you have a dog or cat that is prone to shedding, dealing with pet hair can be a nightmare. This Bissell vacuum comes with a triple action brush roll designed with pet hair in mind. It also comes with a specialized corner tool and a pet turbo eraser tool to help lift hair from stairs, carpet, and upholstery.

Normally priced at $140, this Bissell vacuum cleaner is on sale for just $110 on Amazon for a limited time. Though you’ll need to be an Amazon Prime Member to take advantage of this $30 discount.

Best Stick Vacuum Deals

Though the Dyson V8 stick vacuum is really quite pricey, you really get what you pay for. It’s lightweight, cord-free, and incredibly versatile as a cleaning device. You can go from vacuuming the floor, up on to the couch, and all the way to the ceiling without much effort at all. It also comes with whole-machine HEPA filtration to easily capture allergens and bacteria.

Normally priced at $500, the Dyson V8 Absolute is on sale for just $350 after a solid $150 discount from Amazon. You can also pick up the Dyson V8 Animal for $10 less on Amazon during this sale.

If you don’t mind having a cord attached to your stick vacuum, this cleaning machine from SharkNinja is a pretty solid option. Coming in at just 9 pounds, it can easily convert into a handheld vacuum for versatile floor-to-ceiling cleaning. It also comes with a pet multi-tool, which is great for dealing with any embedded pet hair on your sofa, upholstery, and stairs.

Normally priced at $280, this SharkNinja Stick vacuum is on sale for just $200. It also comes with a user guide on technical specifications that you should definitely read before use.

