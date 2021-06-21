  1. Deals
Best Prime Day iPad deals for 2021

All the latest Amazon Prime Day iPad deals and sales

Prime Day 2021 iPad Deals

For the Apple fans who have been waiting for this year’s Prime Day iPad deals, you can now take advantage of Amazon’s offers for the tablet in its annual shopping event. Apple devices have always been popular targets in Prime Day deals every year because they carry premium prices, so shoppers will grab any discount that they can get on products such as the iPad. Apple’s tablet has transformed since it was first unveiled in 2010. It now features several models that cater to different users and price ranges and is powered by the iPadOS operating system that continues to add more helpful features over time. The iPad isn’t going anywhere, and if you don’t own one yet, it’s never a bad time to buy one, especially with the Prime Day discounts that are available.

If you’re not heavily invested in the Apple ecosystem, you might want to check out Prime Day tablet deals for alternatives to the iPad, including Prime Day Microsoft Surface deals for Windows-powered tablets and Prime Day Kindle deals for Amazon’s own e-readers. There are also many Android-powered tablets that are on sale if you’re more familiar with Google’s operating system. Meanwhile, if you’re on the hunt for more Apple products to add to your collection, you should take a look at this year’s Prime Day Apple deals for discounts from the likes of Prime Day iPhone deals, Prime Day AirPods deals, and Prime Day MacBook deals. Apple devices work very well with each other, so you should grab the chance to buy more of them at lower prices than usual for Prime Day. Discounts for Apple products are rare, so whenever you see discounts such as with Amazon’s annual shopping event, you shouldn’t miss the chance to make the purchase.

Best Prime Day iPad deals

Apple iPad 10.2 (32GB, Wi-Fi)

$299 $329
Score the 2020 8th-gen iPad at a nice discount. Even at its regular price, however, this tablet is a superb value and the one we recommend for most users.
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPad Air (Wi-Fi, 64GB, Latest Model)

$539 $599
The new iPad Air is the iPad to buy, with all the power and good looks of its more powerful cousins but without the high price tag. It's even cheaper thanks to this discount from Amazon.
Buy at Amazon
LATEST MODEL

New Apple iPad Air (10.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 256GB, 4th Generation)

$660 $749
Deals are scarce, but considering that the 4th-gen iPad Air has a faster CPU than the Pro, it's a good value even at its regular price. You can grab this one for the same price as the 256GB model.
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPad (10.2-inch, Wi-Fi, 128GB, 2020)

$395 $429
With a 10.2-inch Retina display, 128GB storage, Wi-Fi connectivity, an 8MP back camera, and FaceTime HD front camera, the 2020 iPad has everything you need.
Buy at Amazon

Apple 4th Gen iPad Air with Wi-Fi + Cellular - 256GB (Verizon)

$780 $880
Sign on with a two-year Verizon contract and save a Benjamin on the newest 4th-gen 256GB iPad Air with Wi-Fi and cellular 4G LTE connectivity that lets you use it on your data plan.
Buy at Best Buy

Apple iPad Mini (64GB, Wi-Fi)

$369 $399
A gorgeous 7.9-inch Retina touchscreen makes the iPad Mini a perfect travel-friendly alternative to the larger iPads, and this model supports the Apple Pencil stylus as well.
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPad Pro (12.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 64GB, 3rd Gen) - Apple Refurbished

$629 $899
If you want the best and beefiest iPad around, the Pro is the one. You can score this third-gen model professionally refurbished in like new condition from the Apple Store for a very nice discount.
Buy at Apple

Apple iPad Air 2020 (10.9-inch, 256GB)

$699 $749
If you want a tablet with some boosted storage space for your digital goodies, you can do a lot worse than this 2020 iPad Air.
Buy at Amazon

iPad Pro 12.9-Inch 1st Gen (November 2015) 128GB - (Wi-Fi + GSM/CDMA + LTE)

$394 $1,079
This is the Wi-Fi only model, with a 12-month limited warranty and a 30-day money back guarantee. It's fully tested for a minimum of 80% of original battery life per charge.
Buy Now

iPad Mini 4 (September 2015) 16GB - Space Gray - (Wi-Fi)

$230 $399
This is the Wi-Fi only model, with a 12-month limited warranty and 30-day money back guarantee. It's fully tested for a minimum of 80% of original battery life per charge.
Buy Now
FOR STUDENTS & TEACHERS

Apple iPad - Education Pricing for Students and Teachers

Exclusive discounts
College students and teachers (including homeschool teachers) can buy a new iPad from Apple and enjoy exclusive discounts with Education Pricing.
Buy at Apple

iPad Pro 12.9-Inch 1st Gen (November 2015) 128GB - Space Gray - (Wi-Fi)

$481 $799
This is the Wi-Fi only model, with a 12-month limited warranty and 30-day money back guarantee. It's fully tested for a minimum of 80% of original battery life per charge.
Buy Now

iPad Air 2 (September 2015) 64GB - Space Gray

$190 $499
Wi-Fi-only iPad Air 2 with 64GB of storage. Free shipping, 30-day money back guarantee, and a 12-month limited warranty. Tested to perform as new and 80% of original maximum battery life per charge.
Buy Now

iPad Mini 4 (September 2015) 64GB - Space Gray - (Wi-Fi)

$235 $399
This is the Wi-Fi only model, with a 12-month limited warranty and 30-day money back guarantee. It's fully tested for a minimum of 80% of original battery life per charge.
Buy Now

iPad 9.7-Inch 6th Gen (March 2018) 32GB - Space Gray - (Wi-Fi)

$237 $329
Wi-Fi only model with a 12-month limited warranty and 30-day money back guarantee. Fully tested for a minimum of 80% of original battery life per charge.
Buy Now

Apple iPad Pro (12.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 256GB) - 2020 Model

$1,049 $1,099
Get the best of Apple's state-of-the-art technology with the Apple iPad Pro, capable of doing the work of a desktop with a fraction of the speed, making it a must-have for fast-moving professionals.
Buy at Amazon

iPad Air 2 (October 2014) 32GB - Space Gray - (Wi-Fi)

$176 $499
This is the Wi-Fi only model, with a 12-month limited warranty and 30-day money back guarantee. It's fully tested for a minimum of 80% of original battery life per charge.
Buy Now

iPad 9.7-Inch 5th Gen (March 2017) 32GB - Space Gray - (Wi-Fi + GSM/CDMA + LTE)

$199 $459
This is the Wi-Fi plus cellular model, with a 12-month limited warranty and 30-day money back guarantee. It's fully tested for a minimum of 80% of original battery life per charge.
Buy Now

iPad Air 2 (September 2015) 16GB - Gold - (Wi-Fi)

$178 $499
This is the Wi-Fi only model, with a 12-month limited warranty and 30-day money back guarantee. It's fully tested for a minimum of 80% of original battery life per charge.
Buy Now

iPad 9.7-Inch 5th Gen (March 2017) 32GB - Gold - (Wi-Fi)

$215 $329
This is the Wi-Fi only model, with a 12-month limited warranty and 30-day money back guarantee. It's fully tested for a minimum of 80% of original battery life per charge.
Buy Now

Apple iPad Pro (11-inch, 128GB, Wi-Fi + Cellular) - Latest Model

$850 $950
If storage isn't a priority but connectivity is, you can rely on this 11-inch iPad Pro with Wi-Fi and cellular connections to complement your work and lighten the load.
Buy at Best Buy

iPad 4th Gen (November 2012) 16GB - Black - (Wi-Fi)

$76 $499
This is the Wi-Fi only model, with a 12-month limited warranty and 30-day money back guarantee. It's fully tested for a minimum of 80% of original battery life per charge.
Buy Now
LATEST MODEL

Apple iPad Pro (12.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 512GB) - Latest Model

$1,395 $2,092
If you want the bigger, more laptop-sized iPad Pro, then this is a modest (but still welcome) discount on the 12.9-inch 4th gen model.
Buy at Walmart

iPad 9.7-Inch 5th Gen (March 2017) 32GB - Space Gray - (Wi-Fi)

$203 $329
This is the Wi-Fi only model, with a 12-month limited warranty and 30-day money back guarantee. It's fully tested for a minimum of 80% of original battery life per charge.
Buy Now

Save on refurbished iPads from Apple

Up to $340 off
Brand new isn't the only way to buy iPads, and if you're willing to buy refurbished, you can score a hefty discount. Apple is offering up to $80 off a range of refurbished iPads on its online store.
Buy at Apple

Apple iPad Mini, 5th Generation (Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Space Gray (Renewed)

$350 $369
Big, great things come in small packages, and nothing embodies this better than the 5th generation of the iPad Mini, equipped with a strong, fast-learning processor and a huge 64GB storage.
Buy at Amazon

Should you buy a new iPad on Prime Day?

The iPad is a very versatile device that can serve different purposes. The tablet could be a reliable companion for work presentations, online classes, mobile gaming, and streaming services, among other functions. If you need a tablet that can do all of these things and more, then you should consider buying an iPad. With a sleek and durable design, the iPad looks iconic, and with its decent battery life, you’ll rarely experience the tablet shutting down while you’re on the go. It’s unclear if there will be bigger discounts for the iPad in other upcoming shopping events, so instead of waiting for the unknown, you should buy an iPad now so that you can start integrating the capabilities of the tablet into your lifestyle. There’s no point in waiting for a chance for bigger savings when you can purchase the iPad now and begin getting value out of it.

One of the biggest reasons for buying an iPad is iPadOS 14, the latest version of Apple’s operating system for its tablets. This new version introduces stackable widgets that have been updated to show more information, enhancements to native apps such as sidebars and pull-down menus, a much improved Universal Search, and the long-awaited Scribble feature, which converts anything that you manually write in a text field into text that the app or website recognizes. If you’re familiar with how to use iOS on your iPhone, you won’t need to make a lot of adjustments when you’re using the iPad, though it will take some time for you to discover all the features of iPadOS and how you can use the operating system to your advantage. With the current features of the iPadOS, and the features that Apple will add in the future, the iPad is set to be a valuable assistant for years to come.

How to choose an iPad on Prime Day

The eighth-generation iPad, the fifth-generation iPad Pro, the fourth-generation iPad Air, and the fifth-generation iPad Mini are the latest models of the iPad, and each of them has its own merits. The smallest model, the iPad Mini, with its 7.9-inch display, may be the best choice for those who want the most portability for their tablet, while on the other end of the spectrum, the iPad Pro and its 11-inch or 12.9-inch screen will show you all the details of whatever you’re looking at while also providing the most power, making it ideal for working with multimedia content. All the models from 2014’s iPad Air 2 are compatible with iPadOS 14, so that’s one less thing to worry about when choosing the iPad to buy for Prime Day.

The different models of the iPad are mainstays in Digital Trends’ best tablets, and that’s partly because of the performance of the tablets compared to their Android and Windows counterparts. However, one thing that you need to determine when choosing the iPad to buy is whether it’s Wi-Fi only or if it can connect to both Wi-Fi and cellular services such as LTE. It will be a waste to go for the latter if you’re only planning to use it at home. You should also be looking at the storage of the tablet, as you should be going for the highest capacity that can fit your budget despite access to Apple’s iCloud platform. Lastly, if you’re planning to buy accessories for your iPad, make sure that they’re compatible for the model that you’re looking to acquire. For example, the first-generation Apple Pencil only works with the first- and second-generation iPad Pros and all other iPad models with a Lightning port that were released since 2018. Meanwhile, the second-generation Apple Pencil only works with iPads that feature a USB-C port, such as the latest iPad Air.

