All the latest Amazon Prime Day iPad deals and sales

For the Apple fans who have been waiting for this year’s Prime Day iPad deals, you can now take advantage of Amazon’s offers for the tablet in its annual shopping event. Apple devices have always been popular targets in Prime Day deals every year because they carry premium prices, so shoppers will grab any discount that they can get on products such as the iPad. Apple’s tablet has transformed since it was first unveiled in 2010. It now features several models that cater to different users and price ranges and is powered by the iPadOS operating system that continues to add more helpful features over time. The iPad isn’t going anywhere, and if you don’t own one yet, it’s never a bad time to buy one, especially with the Prime Day discounts that are available.

Best Prime Day iPad deals

Should you buy a new iPad on Prime Day?

The iPad is a very versatile device that can serve different purposes. The tablet could be a reliable companion for work presentations, online classes, mobile gaming, and streaming services, among other functions. If you need a tablet that can do all of these things and more, then you should consider buying an iPad. With a sleek and durable design, the iPad looks iconic, and with its decent battery life, you’ll rarely experience the tablet shutting down while you’re on the go. It’s unclear if there will be bigger discounts for the iPad in other upcoming shopping events, so instead of waiting for the unknown, you should buy an iPad now so that you can start integrating the capabilities of the tablet into your lifestyle. There’s no point in waiting for a chance for bigger savings when you can purchase the iPad now and begin getting value out of it.

One of the biggest reasons for buying an iPad is iPadOS 14, the latest version of Apple’s operating system for its tablets. This new version introduces stackable widgets that have been updated to show more information, enhancements to native apps such as sidebars and pull-down menus, a much improved Universal Search, and the long-awaited Scribble feature, which converts anything that you manually write in a text field into text that the app or website recognizes. If you’re familiar with how to use iOS on your iPhone, you won’t need to make a lot of adjustments when you’re using the iPad, though it will take some time for you to discover all the features of iPadOS and how you can use the operating system to your advantage. With the current features of the iPadOS, and the features that Apple will add in the future, the iPad is set to be a valuable assistant for years to come.

How to choose an iPad on Prime Day

The eighth-generation iPad, the fifth-generation iPad Pro, the fourth-generation iPad Air, and the fifth-generation iPad Mini are the latest models of the iPad, and each of them has its own merits. The smallest model, the iPad Mini, with its 7.9-inch display, may be the best choice for those who want the most portability for their tablet, while on the other end of the spectrum, the iPad Pro and its 11-inch or 12.9-inch screen will show you all the details of whatever you’re looking at while also providing the most power, making it ideal for working with multimedia content. All the models from 2014’s iPad Air 2 are compatible with iPadOS 14, so that’s one less thing to worry about when choosing the iPad to buy for Prime Day.

The different models of the iPad are mainstays in Digital Trends’ best tablets, and that’s partly because of the performance of the tablets compared to their Android and Windows counterparts. However, one thing that you need to determine when choosing the iPad to buy is whether it’s Wi-Fi only or if it can connect to both Wi-Fi and cellular services such as LTE. It will be a waste to go for the latter if you’re only planning to use it at home. You should also be looking at the storage of the tablet, as you should be going for the highest capacity that can fit your budget despite access to Apple’s iCloud platform. Lastly, if you’re planning to buy accessories for your iPad, make sure that they’re compatible for the model that you’re looking to acquire. For example, the first-generation Apple Pencil only works with the first- and second-generation iPad Pros and all other iPad models with a Lightning port that were released since 2018. Meanwhile, the second-generation Apple Pencil only works with iPads that feature a USB-C port, such as the latest iPad Air.

