Best Prime Day MacBook Deals 2020: What to expect

Prime Day is landing in October (having been bumped from its usual summertime slot), which means that this year, Amazon’s big blowout will fall neatly between Labor Day sales in September and Black Friday in November. Needless to say, this season is shaping up to be a busy one for bargain-hunters, but having all these sales and Prime Day deals to choose from is hardly a problem worth complaining about. This is by far the best time of the year to score meaty savings on premium stuff like Apple tech, so if you’re on the hunt for a MacOS laptop and want to save, then here’s what Prime Day MacBook deals we’re expecting to see this year along with some early bargains you can grab right now.

Today’s best Prime Day MacBook deals

13-inch Apple MacBook Pro (16GB RAM, 512GB SSD) — $1650 , was $1800

— , was $1800 13-inch Apple MacBook Pro (16GB RAM, 1TB SSD) — $1850 , was $2000

— , was $2000 16-inch Apple MacBook Pro (16GB RAM, 512GB SSD) — $2100 , was $2400

— , was $2400 16-inch Apple MacBook Pro (16GB RAM, 1TB SSD) — $2500, was $2800

The Prime Day MacBook deals won’t officially be here until October (and sometime early in the month if current rumors are true), but as with all things Apple, retailers are almost always offering discounts on these laptops — you just have to know where to find them. To help you do just that, we’ve already combed the internet to bring you the best bargains you can snatch up right now, and we’ll of course be populating this list with all the Prime Day MacBook deals we find when the big sale itself finally rolls around.

When Are The Best Prime Day MacBook Deals?

It should come as no surprise that you’ll find the bulk of Prime Day Macbook deals during the official days of the sale. Rumors are circulating that this event is going to be longer than it was in previous years (probably to make up for its postponement), and this would also be no surprise as Prime Day has grown longer since its inception. It was first a 24-hour sale, true to its name, but was eventually extended to two days. Prime Day 2020 will be at least that long, but even with 48 hours to shop, many of these deals are limited in stock and are gone within a few hours or less.

If previous sales are any indication, however, Amazon will be running some early pre-sale bargains to whet shoppers’ appetites and we expect to see at least a few Prime Day MacBook deals among those. If you see a model you want that is marked down during this pre-sale period, grab it if it’s a good discount. There’s no guarantee it’ll be on sale again come Prime Day. You can always return it and buy it again if it pops back up at a lower price during the sale.

What Prime Day MacBook deals to expect

The current models in Apple’s laptop stable include the 13-inch MacBook Air (which has edged out the discontinued 12-inch MacBook as the “standard” MacOS laptop offering), the 13-inch MacBook Pro, and the 16-inch MacBook Pro (which has effectively replaced the 15-inch Pro). These new models are the ones we expect to see highlighted among the Prime Day MacBook deals, too, with discounts for the MacBook Air most likely starting at around $100 off and discounts for the MacBook Pro models starting at around $100-$200 off. Those savings will obviously scale up for the higher-end configurations that are more expensive, so look for the largest price cuts there.

Nonetheless, there is still new stock floating around for those last-gen and now-discontinued models, and these older laptops might pop up among the Prime Day MacBook deals. If so, they might even feature bigger discounts than the newer models, as retailers love to use these sales to dump old inventory and Amazon is no exception to this rule. You may also see these older models offered by third-party sellers; even though these aren’t technically Prime Day MacBook deals (only Amazon’s own offerings are officially considered part of Prime Day), plenty of other outlets sell their stuff on Amazon and are happy to use the Prime Day frenzy to get rid of old stock. Look for the 15-inch MacBook Pro, 12-inch MacBook, and last-gen MacBook Air here.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations