If you’ve always wanted to take a closer look at the stars, you should take advantage of this year’s telescope Black Friday deals You can enjoy significant savings when you purchase from the best Black Friday deals for telescopes, whether you’re planning to buy a basic one or you want a telescope with advanced features to help stargazers.

Celestron FirstScope Telescope — $57, was $60

Why buy:

Great telescope for beginners

Rotating stand makes it easier to find a good angle

Two eyepieces included

Lightweight and compact design

For beginners who want to get started with astronomy as a new hobby, the Celestron FirstScope Telescope is a solid choice because it’s affordable and simple to use. The Dobsonian-style telescope is equipped with a 76mm Newtonian reflector that’s capable of gathering enough light to view celestial objects such as the rings of Saturn. The tabletop telescope is built on a rotating stand to make it easier to find a good angle for looking at the night sky. It comes with two eyepieces — a 20mm eyepiece and a 4mm eyepiece — so you can search for a general area using the low-power eyepiece, then take a closer look with the high-power eyepiece. The telescope is also portable with a lightweight and compact design, so you can easily take it with you on your next stargazing session. Amazon is selling the Celestron FirstScope Telescope for $57, after a $3 discount to its original price of $60.

Celestron AstroMaster 70AZ LT Telescope — $78, was $130

Why buy:

Easy setup with no tools needed

Bright and clear images

Smooth and accurate controls

Takes pictures through the eyepiece

Setting up the Celestron AstroMaster 70AZ LT Telescope only takes a few minutes and requires no tools, so you can start looking through it almost as soon as you get to your preferred stargazing location. The telescope is powerful enough to provide bright and clear images of the Moon, the Orion Nebula, and more, to give you a glimpse of what’s out there in space. It’s also easy to control the telescope, so pointing it to where you want to look is smooth and accurate. If you see an image that you like, you can take a picture of it through the telescope’s eyepiece by using the smartphone adapter and Bluetooth remote. The telescope can also be used in the day to look at wildlife and landscapes. You can buy the Celestron AstroMaster 70AZ LT Telescope from Walmart for just $78, after a $52 discount to its original price of $130.

Gskyer Telescope AZ70400 — $100, was $130

Why Buy:

Comes with a 3x Barlow lens to triple magnifying power of eyepieces

Equipped with finder scope

Adjustable tripod is lightweight

Capture memories with the smartphone adapter and wireless camera remote

Enjoy stunning images of space with the Gskyer Telescope AZ70400, which features a 400mm focal length and a 70mm aperture that combine to create a telescope that’s perfect for exploring the stars and the Moon. The telescope comes with two replaceable eyepieces and a 3x Barlow lens, which triples the magnifying power of each eyepiece. To make it easier to locate objects in the sky, you can use the telescope’s finder scope with mounting bracket and cross-hair lines, so it would be mostly set once you transfer to the eyepieces. The adjustable tripod, which will also help in finding the best angles, is lightweight, so it’s easy to carry if you need to move around. The telescope also comes with a smartphone adapter and a wireless camera remote to make stargazing even more memorable. Amazon is selling the Gskyer Telescope AZ70400 at $30 off, lowering its price to $100 from its original price of $130.

Explore One Gemini II 70mm Refractor Telescope — $109, was $120

Why Buy:

700mm focal length offers clarity and precision

Easy adjustments through the Altazimuth mount

Comes with two interchangeable Plossl eyepieces

Red dot finder will help locate planets

For a clear view of the solar system, you should go for the Explore One Gemini II 70mm Refractor Telescope, which features a 700mm focal length for high-powered wide-field views and a 70mm aperture that enhances the view of celestial objects. The Altazimuth mount offers slow motion controls to make fine adjustments easier, supported by an adjustable tripod that can change its height for stability. There are two interchangeable Plossl eyepieces for the telescope that enable 26.9x and 72x magnification options, and a red dot finder that will help you locate planets and other things in the night sky. The Explore One Gemini II 70mm Refractor Telescope is part of Best Buy’s telescope Black Friday deals with an $11 price cut, bringing its price down to $109 from its original price of $120.

