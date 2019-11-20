Ready to commit to a healthier lifestyle, or know somebody who is? A brisk jog may be the way to do it. Just a short 5-to-10-minute jog has been shown to dramatically decrease your risk of death from cardiovascular disease and other causes, studies show.

While you might associate Black Friday with great deals on things that have little to do with fitness, we’ve found that this time of year is a great time to purchase home gym equipment, and especially treadmills. We rounded up some of the best deals right here that we’ve seen so far. Be sure to also check out our list of the best elliptical deals as well, as well as the best Black Friday fitness deals too: We’ll be updating these posts regularly through the big weekend.

Bowflex

Bowflex isn’t exactly known for its treadmills, but it does have two models that are solid options for home gyms. Both the BXT116 and BXT216 models are capable of up to a 15% incline and a top speed of 12 mph. An included chest strap monitors your heart rate (you can use the handle sensors as well when walking), and a free two-month subscription to Bowflex’s JRNY guided workouts is included, which you access through your own smartphone and tablet.

The main difference between the two is that the BXT216 has a slightly higher horsepower motor (4 horsepower versus 3.75 hp with the BXT116), and the BXT216 features much better deck cushioning. While the BXT116 is good enough for most, avid runners will be better served by the BXT216 in our opinion. Be sure to enter the code “BF19” at checkout to get your promotional pricing.

NordicTrack

Unlike Bowflex, NordicTrack has far more options for treadmills as the company has been making treadmills for many years. The company has a significant number of commercial-grade models available, which are quite expensive and for most of us a bit of overkill. Its T Series treadmills are much more reasonable, starting at just $999. The base model T 6.5 Si has a 2.6-hp motor and a 10% top incline and 10 mph top speed. It also has a smaller width belt, less built-in workout programs (20), and doesn’t include a fan.

If you need these features or a wider belt, step up to any of the higher-end models. The two high-end models include a one-year membership to the company’s iFit Interactive training app, as well as Bluetooth audio compatibility. The highest-end model also includes functionality that allows iFit trainers to control the belt speed. For those looking to save a little money over Bowflex, NordicTrack is a good choice.

Other Stores

Obviously, treadmills are something that isn’t a doorbuster that will appear in the Black Friday ads and promotions for Walmart, Amazon, and other places. As of yet, we haven’t spotted any deals of note to talk about. However, as we get closer to the big weekend, we’ll likely see a few deals pop up which we’ll list right here, so keep checking back.

However, we do expect that for the major brands, the prices currently offered will be the lowest, even though other retailers sell them. Sales (if any) will be on lesser-known brands — likely more targeted at a general consumer versus the fitness enthusiast. We’ll keep checking. However, below we’ve listed the current best deals from around the web, which will be updated continuously.

