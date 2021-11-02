The best Black Friday deals are here early, making this the perfect time to upgrade your home’s security system. With this fantastic Blink security camera combo deal, you can get two cameras for $100. That’s $80 off the original price of $180. Since the price of a single camera is also $100 right now, you’re basically getting a second one for free. Check out this deal below, and then compare it with the other Black Friday security camera deals we’ve found this week.

If you were only planning on buying one camera, you’ll be glad you found this deal. These wireless cameras are so easy to use that you’ll want as many as you can get without breaking your budget. The key to the success of Blink cameras is how easy they are to use. You mount them wherever you want, plug in a sync module (basically a wireless router), hook them up to the app, and you’re good to go. Each camera will function for up to two years on just two AA batteries. The outdoor version is weatherproof, so it will survive rain and cold temperatures. Of course, they will function just as well inside.

Blink security cameras shoot in up to 1080p, so say goodbye to grainy black-and-white footage. The footage can be held in cloud storage if you pay for a Blink subscription, which is $10 per month for unlimited (at one location) or $3 per month per camera. You can set up custom alerts that go straight to your phone. These alerts can be triggered by motion passing through custom trigger zones you set up for each camera. For instance, you can set up a camera to only alert you when someone steps onto your porch, but ignore cars and people passing by on the sidewalk.

Right now you can get a second camera for free when you buy this combo deal. That’s two cameras for $100, an $80 discount during Amazon Black Friday deals. Hurry before they sell out!

