Amazon discounts these premium Bang & Olufsen wireless headphones by up to $200

Bang & Olufsen is a Danish brand mostly known for its selection of premium headphones and speakers. Its product lineup has a stellar reputation for carrying both a high-end fit and finish and fantastic sound technology. The only downside? These audio devices will normally set you back a pretty penny.

If you’ve been wanting to get your hands on a pair of Bang & Olufsen wireless headphones but are quite hesitant because of their steep price tags, now’s the time to take the plunge. We spotted spectacular deals on the Beoplay H9i and Beoplay H4 models which let you in on up to 40% discount. Experience Bang & Olufsen’s premium Signature Sound without the premium price tag by taking advantage of these booming offers.

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay Beoplay H9i — $300 ($200 off)

Decades of audio experience are packed into the Beoplay H9i. They provide big, superior sound in a sleek, portable package that Bang & Olufsen has been known for. Your music sounds authentic, crystal clear, and perfectly balanced with a wide sound stage and deep bass. The Bang & Olufsen app’s ToneTouch lets you adjust tonality using the preset sound profiles to suit your activity. What’s more, there are two dedicated microphones situated in an ideal angle and distance for unmatched crisp voice quality during calls.

These Bang & Olufsen wireless headphones are also equipped with an advanced hybrid Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) to further enhance your listening sessions. This technology has been updated to be more isolating at lower and higher frequencies, reducing unwanted background noise so you can experience the full force of Bang & Olufsen’s Signature Sound. A transparency mode can be easily activated in case you want to let ambient sound in and stay aware of what’s happening around you.

In true B&O fashion, these wireless cans look as good as they sound. Their sleek profile consists of the iconic mono arms, a sophisticated leather headband, and comfortable memory foam and lambskin ear cushions. All these add up for comfortable wear, and combined with 18 hours of battery life, this pair makes an ideal companion for travel and all-day listening.

The B&O Beoplay H9i can pair wirelessly with up to two devices at once for convenient in-home enjoyment. Their intuitive aluminum touch interface allows for easy adjustment of settings just by simple swiping, gliding, and tapping motions. Keep the noise out and immerse in your favorite tunes by ordering yours today on Amazon for only $300. This pair normally sells for $500, so getting it today for $200 less is definitely a steal.

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H4 –$186 ($114 off)

If you’re looking for something more budget-friendly, the Beoplay H4 might just be what you need. This model also carries the brand’s precise and forceful Signature Sound that delivers music the way the artist intended it to be heard. Well-balanced with bass and treble as well as a wide sound stage, these high-quality cans perform best in wireless mode where the audio is fine-tuned by equalizers in the Bluetooth 4.2 chip. You can also customize sound profiles to match the music to your activity or environment through the Bang & Olufsen app.

These Bang & Olufsen wireless headphones are crafted with clean lines and a minimalist design to complement a variety of lifestyles. The soft lambskin leather on the headband, the memory foam in the ear cushions, the PVD-coated stainless steel sliders, and the anodized aluminum ear cup discs not only look sleek but also ensure quality and comfort geared for extended listening sessions.

While they do not have an ANC technology, these B&O cans’ generous padding and snug fit around the ears are enough to cancel out unwanted noise on a physical level (which most Amazon customers noted in their reviews as well). They are also outfitted with on-device controls for easy adjustments on the fly and an omnidirectional microphone for clear voice quality during calls.

Don’t let mediocre sound get in the way of your music and entertainment. Score the gray version of the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H4 today on Amazon for only $186 instead of the usual $300.

