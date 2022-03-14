This robot vacuum deal is ridiculously cheap — save $482!

If you’ve got a house to keep clean, there are a lot of vacuum deals to be had. But if you’ve got a house to keep clean and not a lot of extra time on your hands, robot vacuum deals are what you should be looking for. An insane robot vacuum deal is taking place at Best Buy today, where you can get the bObsweep Bob PetHair robot vacuum and mop for just $188. That’s a pretty astonishing price when you consider its regular price is $670, which makes this deal a massive savings of $482. It’s available for a limited time and the clock is ticking, so head over to Best Buy now to claim this amazing deal while it lasts.

Whether you’re in search of the best robot vacuums for pet hair or the best robot vacuums for hardwood floors, the Bob PetHair robot vacuum is a quality option. It’s specially made for homes with pets running around, and is also able to accommodate any home that sees high foot traffic or tends to collect dust, as it works well on dark or light carpets, hardwood, marble, tile, and other residential floorings. It uses a triple-layer filter to capture harmful particles and pathogens in the air, and automatically detects the type of floor it’s vacuuming and adjusts itself accordingly.

Like all of the best robot vacuums, the bObsweep Bob PetHair robot vacuum isn’t just smart — it’s also an incredibly versatile, capable vacuum. It features five-in-one cleaning capabilities, as it’s able to vacuum, sweep, mop, filtrate, and shine UV-C light. An extra-long brush reels in hair, dust, and dirt, while a side brush spins to pick up scraps and bits gathered in corners and along walls, so you’ll never have to worry about the Bob PetHair robot vacuum leaving anything behind. It’s also able to charge itself when its battery gets low, and an embedded checkup system tests the vacuum’s sensors and parts for proper functionality. A remote control is also included, so you can put the Bob PetHair robot vacuum to work with the touch of a button.

An absolute steal while this limited time offer lasts, the bObsweep Bob PetHair robot vacuum is just $188 at Best Buy today. That’s a massive savings of $482 from its regular price of $670, and free shipping and in-store pickup are available with your purchase.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations