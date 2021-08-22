  1. Deals
Cheap Headphones: Bose QuietComfort 35 are insanely cheap today

If you’re looking for some great wireless headphones with plenty of useful features, the Bose QuietComfort 35 are available at a fantastic price right now at Walmart. Available for just $249, reduced from $299, they’re a great pair of headphones for all kinds of purposes. Whether you’re heading back to school and want to be able to listen to your favorite music in your dorm room, or you want to zone out and relax on your daily commute, these are a great pair of headphones. Snap them up now while stocks last.

Offering many of the features that the best headphones provide, the Bose QuietComfort 35 II remain a fantastic purchase to make despite being two years old now. With world-class noise-canceling technology, you can use them to free yourself of distracting noises around you even in loud environments.

Alongside that, they sound great, with balanced audio performance at any volume thanks to their volume-optimized EQ and also great call quality too for those times you need to speak to someone. Long battery life of up to 20 hours of wireless listening means you won’t have to remember to recharge them too often throughout the week either.

Designed in a way that means you get to enjoy a lightweight and comfortable build, the Bose QuietComfort 35 II are smart every step of the way right down to their Google Assistant support so you can control your music with your voice rather than touch controls. It’s these little things that soon make the Bose QuietComfort 35 II the headphones you dreamed of owning. Bluetooth and NFC pairing make them simple to connect to all your devices too.

Ordinarily priced at $299, the Bose QuietComfort 35 II are down to just $249 for a limited time only at Walmart. Snap them up now before they sell out at this price.

