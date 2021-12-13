Save $50 on the Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones today

The holidays are fast approaching, and the holiday shopping window is closing quickly. But if you’re looking for some great new headphones for the music lover in your family, there are still some headphone deals and Bose headphone deals available for pre-Christmas delivery. Among them is a deal on the Bose QuietComfort 45 wireless headphones at Amazon, which has dropped the price of the popular headphones from $329 to $279, a savings of $50. Free shipping is included, and these headphones will arrive before Christmas if you act quickly.

Bose’s QuietComfort headphone lineup has become legendary among people who like to take their music anywhere, thanks to the simple design, long battery life, and premium Bose sound quality. The QuietComfort 45 is the newest iteration, and they fit nicely with that reputation. They’re the perfect headphones for travelers, people on the go, and pretty much anybody who prefers top-notch sound quality no matter what they may be listening to. They connect easily to any Bluetooth device with the Bose Music app and look great and unobtrusive wherever the day may take you.

The Bose QuietComfort 45 wireless headphones offer great battery life — up to 24 hours on a single charge, in fact. A full charge can be reached in only 2.5 hours, and a mere 15 minutes of charging will get the headphones three hours of playback. Noise cancellation is another premium feature of the QuietComfort 45 wireless headphones, and it offers several different modes that range from full noise canceling for intense creative sessions to an Aware Mode that allows outside noise through when you’re listening to music outdoors and want to absorb some of the outside world alongside your music.

Whether they’re a gift for you or a loved one, the Bose QuietComfort 45 wireless headphones will thrill anyone this holiday season, especially with this deal from Amazon. They’re only $279, marked down from $329, and that $50 savings includes the peace of mind that it will arrive in time to wrap for the holidays if you act quickly.

