If you’re in the market for wireless headphones, we strongly recommend you consider a pair with noise-canceling functionality. While you will spend more than your everyday wireless headphone, the overall listening experience is drastically improved thanks to the technology.

Noise-cancelling filters out ambient noise around you, fully immersing you in sound. It’s worth the premium price if you’re an audiophile, but right now that premium is much less thanks to sales on three great options on Amazon.

Sony WH-1000XM3

Sony has a history of making incredible noise-canceling headphones, and the WH-1000XM3’s are no exception. 40mm dynamic drivers deliver a best-in-class sound that is hard to beat. Powerful bass response and great instrumental separation are a high point, and the WH-1000XM3 shines in its performance in the mid and upper registers,

The Sony Headphones Connect app allows you to fine-tune the sound, including noise-cancellation levels. It even includes a feature that optimizes sound based on air pressure, especially helpful if you’re flying. Even compressed audio from streaming services sounds great thanks to Sony’s DSEE HX processing engine. Normally $350, Amazon is selling these headphones for $298.

Bose QuietComfort 35 II



Bose has been making noise-cancelling headphones for a long time and the experience shows with the QuietComfort 35 II’s. The wireless QuietComfort 35’s have long been a best-selling product for the company. The second-generation headphones add Alexa to give it virtual assistant capabilities and a crazy new feature called Bose AR.

The company allows app developers to add contextual audio that senses motion and adjusts audio based on where you are. And yes, there are already apps that support this: see here on Bose’s website for more. Normally $349, the QC 35 II’s are on sale for $299 at Amazon.

Plantronics Backbeat Pro 2



Plantronics is better known to many of us for its telephone headsets in the days where hands-free headsets were all the rage. But that’s not all they make, and the Backbeat Pro 2 noise-canceling headphones are a great example. But what we like is the price — even full price they’re under $200.

Amazon has these on sale for just $132, 35% off their normal retail price. Do you get the same audio quality and noise-canceling functionality, or the great fit without the bulk, of the QC 35 II’s or Sony’s WH-1000XM3’s? No. But we think for the non-audiophile types, the Backbeat Pro 2’s will be more than sufficient. You can’t argue with the price, either.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.