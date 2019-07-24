Share

Bose’s innovative noise-canceling technology has made it a prominent name for top tier headphones and speakers. If you want a more personalized and hands-free listening experience Bose has dived in to wearable technology such as its Soundwear Companian speaker. This wireless device combines the portability and use of a headphone and the power of a speaker in one. You can wrap it around your neck and listen to your favorite tunes, all while staying connected to the world around you.

Audio equipment leader Bose’s offering in this department is the SoundWear Companion Wireless Wearable Speaker. It normally rings in at $299, but a hefty 50% discount on Amazon makes it available for only $149. Enjoy hands-free and ears-free calls and music by taking advantage of this awesome deal.

Comfortable, flexible, and durable, the SoundWear Companion speaker conforms to your shoulders so well in whatever position you place it that you’ll hardly notice you’re wearing it. It has IPX4-rated sweat and weather resistance, so you don’t have to worry about it getting damaged from a little rain or a lot of sun.It also comes with a high-quality black cover that repels dust and is four-way stretchable to fit the speaker without degrading the sound.

Every inch of this speaker is designed to deliver a unique and immersive audio experience. It’s built with a digital signal processing and Bose’s signature waveguide technology to produce deep, rich sound. The speakers are also directed upwards to maximize what you hear while minimizing what others around you hear. Adjusting the volume and playing/pausing tracks can be easily accomplished with the speaker’s three-button control.

This companion speaker is more than just music; you can also use it to take calls or to access your virtual assistant. The speaker will notify you of incoming calls through vibration or loud alerts. There’s also a built-in microphone that ensures clear and natural sound even in windy and noisy environments.

Powered by a lithium-ion battery, the SoundWear Companion delivers up to 12 hours of music playback on a single charge. When low on juice, a quick 15-minute charge will provide the speaker with up to 3 hours of playtime.

The SoundWear Companion Wireless Wearable Speaker offers convenience and connection that allows you to be present with your music and the surroundings. You can order it today on Amazon for only $149 instead of the usual $299.

