Deals

Amazon drops 50% discount on the Bose SoundWear Companion wearable speaker

Erica Katherina
By
bose soundwear wearable companion speaker half off amazon wireless

Bose’s innovative noise-canceling technology has made it a prominent name for top tier headphones and speakers. If you want a more personalized and hands-free listening experience Bose has dived in to wearable technology such as its Soundwear Companian speaker. This wireless device combines the portability and use of a headphone and the power of a speaker in one. You can wrap it around your neck and listen to your favorite tunes, all while staying connected to the world around you.

Audio equipment leader Bose’s offering in this department is the SoundWear Companion Wireless Wearable Speaker. It normally rings in at $299, but a hefty 50% discount on Amazon makes it available for only $149. Enjoy hands-free and ears-free calls and music by taking advantage of this awesome deal.

BUY NOW

Comfortable, flexible, and durable, the SoundWear Companion speaker conforms to your shoulders so well in whatever position you place it that you’ll hardly notice you’re wearing it. It has IPX4-rated sweat and weather resistance, so you don’t have to worry about it getting damaged from a little rain or a lot of sun.It also comes with a high-quality black cover that repels dust and is four-way stretchable to fit the speaker without degrading the sound.

Every inch of this speaker is designed to deliver a unique and immersive audio experience. It’s built with a digital signal processing and Bose’s signature waveguide technology to produce deep, rich sound. The speakers are also directed upwards to maximize what you hear while minimizing what others around you hear. Adjusting the volume and playing/pausing tracks can be easily accomplished with the speaker’s three-button control.

This companion speaker is more than just music; you can also use it to take calls or to access your virtual assistant. The speaker will notify you of incoming calls through vibration or loud alerts. There’s also a built-in microphone that ensures clear and natural sound even in windy and noisy environments.

Powered by a lithium-ion battery, the SoundWear Companion delivers up to 12 hours of music playback on a single charge. When low on juice, a quick 15-minute charge will provide the speaker with up to 3 hours of playtime.

The SoundWear Companion Wireless Wearable Speaker offers convenience and connection that allows you to be present with your music and the surroundings. You can order it today on Amazon for only $149 instead of the usual $299.

Looking for more? Find wireless headphones deals, outdoor speaker deals, and other amazing tech deals on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Here are 20 portable tech gadgets you'll want to use every day
Up Next

Facebook to pay a historic $5 billion penalty in final settlement with FTC
sony noise cancelling headphones whc700n amazon deal wireless bluetooth over the ear wh ch700n
Deals

Amazon discounts $52 off these Sony noise-canceling wireless headphones

Whether you need it for work, studying, commute, or entertainment, the Sony Wireless Bluetooth Noise-Canceling Over-the-Ear Headphones makes an ideal everyday companion. You can order yours today on Amazon for only $148.
Posted By Erica Katherina
best cheap Beats by Dre deals
Deals

Beats Solo3 wireless headphones still $140 off on Amazon after Prime Day

While Prime Day may have ended, Amazon has extended some deals for a few days. Wireless headphones are a popular purchase, and now on Amazon, the matte black Beats Solo3 wireless headphones can be yours for just $160.
Posted By William Hank
Dolby Dimension
Deals

Grab the Dolby Dimensions wireless headphones for $200 less after Prime Day

Dolby has made its very first self-branded product in the form the Dolby Dimensions wireless headphones and as expected, it delivers. You can get the Dimensions on Amazon for $399 – $200 less than its normal retail price of $600.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
prime day extended with up to 50 off amazonbasics accessories and electronics wireless bluetooth fitness headphones earbuds m
Deals

Prime Day extended with up to 50% off AmazonBasics accessories and electronics

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is over, but the deal-making-engine doesn't stop. The AmazonBasics house brand has two pages of deals with discounts up to 59% on cables, batteries, lightbulbs, headsets, and other tech goodies.
Posted By Bruce Brown
ipad pro 10 5 inch rose gold at walmart
Deals

Walmart chops $175 off the 2017 10.5-inch, 64GB iPad Pro

Discounts on Apple products are hard to come by, even when it involves prior generation products. However, we've spotted a sale on 2017 iPad Pro tablet at Walmart, with some colors as much as $175 off retail.
Posted By Ed Oswald
canon pixma wireless printers walmart price cut printer lifestyle
Deals

Walmart cuts up to 53% off price of these Canon all-in-one wireless printers

Perfect for your kids' school printing needs, Walmart has hacked the price of Canon PIXMA Wireless Printers by up to 53%. This is your best chance to get one and secure your child an essential tool for their studies.
Posted By Jufer Cooper
Sennheiser Momentum Wireless 2.0
Deals

The Momentum 2.0 headphones get a 52% price cut on Amazon

Amazon shaved off $260 off the Sennheiser Momentum 2.0 headphones’ original price of $500, bringing the cost down to $240. Since there are only a few units left, you should act quickly.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
la gourmet six quart digital air fryer walmart deal 6 and convection oven white
Deals

Walmart cooks up a sweet air fryer deal, grab one now for only $39

Let someone going away for college know you care about their well-being by giving them an air fryer. The La Gourmet Six-Quart Digital Air Fryer and Convection Oven is on sale on Walmart. Get one today in white or charcoal for $39.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
ecovacs deebot 711 robot vacuum amazon deal
Deals

Let the Deebot 711 robo vacuum do the dirty work with this 39%-off Amazon deal

After a hard day’s work, you just want to go home and rest. But sometimes, instead of going straight to the couch you find yourself facing a whole lot of mess. You need to get yourself a robot vacuum, like the Ecovacs Deebot 711. It's…
Posted By Timothy Taylor
lg 55 inch 4k tv deal uk6090 walmart sale
Deals

You won’t want to miss this fantastic deal on a 55-inch LG 4K TV

Sometimes less is more. Just look at this 55-inch LG 4K TV. It's not the largest out there, nor is it the most expensive, but at the reduced price of $350, it's one of the best options for those in the market for a budget 4K TV.
Posted By Josh Levenson
DeLonghi BC0430 review
Deals

Amazon brews up 26% in savings on the DeLonghi coffee maker

There is lots to love about a hearty morning cup and with Amazon brewing up a sweet 26% price cut on the DeLonghi Pump Espresso and Drip Coffee Machine. That's $70 shaved off from its usual price of $270.
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
breville bgv820xl amazon deal
Deals

Upgrade your kitchen with the Breville Smart Grill during Amazon’s 20% sale

Don't let anything come in between you and your craving for grilled food — not the weather, and maybe not even the price. Amazon's deal on the Breville Smart Grill brings its list price of $300 down to just $240. 
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
petcube bites pet camera amazon deal
Deals

Love your dogs from afar with the Petcube Bites camera, now 60% off on Amazon

It’s tough to go to work and leave your dogs behind. They could get lonesome or worse, start messing around and chew on furniture. The solution is a pet camera, like the Petcube Bites pet camera. It allows you to spy on your dogs, talk to…
Posted By Timothy Taylor
asus zenbook vivobook computex 2017 pro ux550
Deals

The ZenBook Pro 15 laptop is now $370 off at B&H for back-to-school season

Summer may feel like it’s in full swing, but back-to-school season is almost here. Now at B&H ahead of back to school season, you can score an Asus ZenBook Pro 15 UX550 GE laptop for just $1,129 through August 31.
Posted By William Hank