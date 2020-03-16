There has never been a better time to take home a Braava Robot Mop. That’s because iRobot has discounted two of its bestselling models: Braava Jet 240 and Braava 380t. The manufacturer is also throwing in a free gift with each Braava sold. This could be some Microfiber Cleaning Cloths, Washable Wet Mopping Pads, or Wet Mopping Pads, depending on the model chosen.

Rather have a Roomba Robot Vacuum? You’re in luck — In addition to interest-free financing, iRobot is bundling a free Replenishment Kit with every Roomba e5, Roomba i7, Roomba i7+, Roomba s9, Roomba s9+, Roomba 614, and Roomba 675 that leave the warehouse. This includes all the hardware needed to keep them in tip-top condition, like new brushes.

Now, back to the Braavas. iRobot has three in its lineup. There’s the aforementioned Braava Jet 240 and Braava 380T, as well as the top-of-the-line Braava M6. The latter is the most advanced, heading back to Home Base to recharge when it’s running low on juice before setting out again to finish its duties. It can also be hooked up to Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

Here’s a closer look at all of them.

Braava Jet 240 — $180 (was $200)

with 10 Free Wet Mopping Pads

Designed for use in small(er) areas like kitchens and bathrooms, the Braava Jet 240 is well-armed to give any compact room a deep clean. This is all thanks to its vibrating head, which loosens up any remnants of dirt, food, cleaning products (soap and toothpaste, we’re looking at you), and everything in between, that may have dried into the surface.

Braava 380t — $255 (was $300)

with Free 3-Pack of Microfiber Cleaning Cloths

The Braava 380t was created to cover a larger area than the Braava Jet 240. This meant that iRobot had to make some compromises. It doesn’t come with the same vibrating head, nor can it be controlled from a mobile device, but it does have iAdapt 2.0 Navigation, which helps it keep track of where it has been and where it still needs to clean. In short: It’s built for distance.

Braava m6 — $500

with 7 Free Washable Wet Mopping Pads

Meet the Braava to rule them all. The Braava m6 was developed with multiple rooms in mind. It can navigate without bashing into all the furniture in sight, is aware of where its docking station is in relation to its current location so it can retreat when it’s low on power, and can be configured to steer clear of entire rooms and even small areas within a room it has been set to clean.

You’ll need to act fast if you want to be in with a chance of taking home a Braava with some Microfiber Cleaning Cloths, Washable Wet Mopping Pads or Wet Mopping Pads thrown in for good measure. iRobot told Digital Trends the offer will run through 11:59 p.m. on March 28. It didn’t confirm how long the discounts on the Braava Jet 240 and Braava 380t will run for, though.

