Offices and small businesses require fast and cost-efficient printers to keep up with the number of documents that need printing. Usually, professional environments need monochrome printers, the ones that print using only black ink. There are a lot of high-speed and affordable monochrome printers out in the market. A good option would be Brother’s HL-L5100DN. This monochrome laser printer is normally sold for $200, but Amazon has cut a good 16% off the price, bringing its cost down to $168.

The HLL5100DN is capable of high-speed printing of up to 42 pages per minute to keep up with your business’ pace. It produces reports, spreadsheets, correspondence, and other business documents with sharp resolution. It can be set up to print automatically on both sides as well, to help save paper and money and maximize productivity.

If you buy this printer, it includes a standard-yield toner cartridge (TN-8200) that can print up to 3,000 pages. To help alleviate the cost, a high-yield toner cartridge (TN-850) is also available, which can print 8,000 pages. The HL-L5100DN is Energy Star Qualified and features a Deep Sleep Mode that only uses 1.3 watts of power when inactive.

The HL-L5100DN comes with a paper tray that has the capacity to hold 250 sheets of paper. This means you don’t have to constantly keep refilling it. This tray is adjustable for letter or legal-size paper. It also comes with a multi-purpose tray that can hold 50 sheets of specially sized paper, like envelopes and card stock. There are optional trays available that offer additional flexibility. With them, you can expand the HL-L5100DN to hold 13,000 sheets of paper.

The printer has a built-in Ethernet network that allows shared network printing. It can also be configured to be accessed by compatible smartphones and devices via the Brother iPrint&Scan app for wireless printing.

The HL-L5100DN can also shield from unauthorized printing to help protect sensitive information through the Secure Function Lock. This feature gives administrators and key personnel the ability to restrict usage of the printer’s functions. And if you’re having problems troubleshooting the printer, don’t worry. Brother boasts free phone support for the printer’s lifetime.

For fast dependable printing, Brother’s HL-L5100DN is a reliable choice. It has garnered a good rating of 4 out of 5 stars on Amazon. We have to mention though that it is not a Wi-Fi printer, which means it needs to be physically connected to a computer for it to share a network. Since it’s a monochrome printer it will never print in color. For that, you might want to check out the Brother HL-3170CDW and these other color laser printers.

