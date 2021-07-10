  1. Deals
Staples is practically giving away this Canon wireless printer

No matter how digital business becomes, there’s still a need for printing — often a great deal of it — and that’s where our printer deals come in. If you’re looking for an all-around fantastic laser printer for your home office or small business, Staples is practically giving away the Canon ImageClass LBP6030w USB and Wireless Black and White Laser Printer, which is down to $110. That’s a huge drop of $50 off — or more than 30% — from its regular price of $160. Don’t let this one get away!

For all your basic printing needs, the Canon ImageClass LBP6030w Laser Printer will quickly become your go-to. This black and white laser printer is handy and compact and can fit into most home office spaces (or dorm rooms). This is for someone who doesn’t have overwhelming printing jobs to do but can appreciate an efficient, compact, reliable printer that only needs to be refilled sporadically.

Your workday will go so much more smoothly with the Canon ImageClass LBP6030w taking care of all the printing needs from your networked computers, mobile devices, and storage media. It only takes eight seconds for this printer to produce its first finished page, and at top speeds, it can produce 19 pages per minute. It features print resolution up to 600 x 600 dpi so that you can be sure that all your documents will be printed with professional quality and incredibly accurate detail. With 32MB RAM, this printer is stacked with memory, so you can depend on it for your most important work. Additionally, this printer’s input tray supports up to 150 sheets of paper, so you’ll have peace of mind knowing that it’s not about to run out or stall mid-job. Similarly, the output tray can handle up to 100 sheets; there’s no job too big for this printer.

While this printer may not have the scanning and copying features of more expensive devices, this single focus allows it to become your go-to printer and cuts down on complications. It can reach your devices by Wi-Fi or through a USB 2.0 connection, so you’re covered in terms of connectivity. And while it’s small, it’s mighty, designed to print 5,000 sheets per month. That means you and your office are covered for all your printing tasks.

Every office needs a printer, and there is no easier or more straightforward solution than the Canon ImageClass LBP6030w laser printer. Right now at Staples, it’s $50 off. It’s down to only $110, a steep drop from its regular price of $160. Don’t miss out!

More printer deals

Want some more printer options for your home office or small business? We have you covered with this roundup of the best printer deals below.

Xerox VersaLink C400 Wireless Color Laser Printer

$499 $619
No need for frequent refills as the high-performing VersaLink C400 features a 250-sheet output capacity to improve efficiency along with color printing capabilities for all your printing needs.
Buy at B&H Photo

Xerox WorkCentre 3345 Wireless Monochrome All-In-One Laser Printer

$420 $450
The Xerox WorkCentre 3345 printer is a simple yet fully reliable printer for all your workspace printing needs. It provides high-quality printing without a hitch, along with making scans and copies.
Buy at Staples

Epson WorkForce WF-2850 Wireless All-in-One Color Inkjet Printer

$70 $100
This Epson inkjet all-in-one printer is a good choice if you're working from home with occasional to moderate printing needs. It even features handy voice controls for hands-free printing.
Buy at Target

Xerox VersaLink C405 Wireless Color All-In-One Laser Printer

$880 $980
The VersaLink C405 offers high-output color printing and a 550-sheet input tray, producing crisp documents and pictures and boosting your office's productivity.
Buy at Staples
With on-page coupon

Polono USB Thermal Label Printer

$119 $160
This is a desktop-friendly thermal label printer that doesn't require you to buy ink or cartridges. It supports most direct thermal labels, including free UPS labels.
Buy at Amazon

HP Neverstop 1202w Wireless All-in-One Laser Tank Printer

$320 $370
The HP Neverstop 1202w laser tank printer features a built-in toner reservoir that you can refill. If you do a lot of printing, this all-in-one can pay for itself with the cash you save on toner.
Buy at Best Buy
