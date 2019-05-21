Share

Are you in the market for a 3-in-1 laser printer? If so, it’s time to donate your old inkjet printer, head on over to Walmart.com, and buy Canon’s ImageCLASS MF232w laser printer. The 3-in-1 printer by Canon not only offers features that allow you to print, scan, and make copies, but saves time and money so you can be more productive at home or in the office.

The Canon ImageCLASS MF232w laser printer has the ability to print up to 24 pages per minute at a resolution of 1,200 x 1,200 dots per inch. The LCD panel is user friendly so browsing through the main menu is quick. It’s also customizable and easy to read. The main paper tray holds 250 sheets of paper, which is a great size. There’s also a second tray that fits full-size paper allowing you to use letterhead paper.

As a 3-in-1 printer, the Canon ImageCLASS MF232w laser printer has wireless connectivity, giving you the ability to print from anywhere. With Canon’s AirPrint technology, you can also connect the Canon ImageCLASS MF232w printer to multiple mobile devices. This means you can connect the Canon ImageCLASS MF232w laser printer to most mobile devices, Windows PCs, or Macs, and you can print without having to worry about a USB cable.

Like most printers, the Canon ImageCLASS MF232w laser printer comes with a starter toner black and white ink cartridge for your printing needs. When purchasing the Canon ImageCLASS MF232w printer, we highly recommend buying some additional ink cartridges, which cost $20.99 through Walmart. Otherwise, you’ll be running to the store when it’s least convenient.

Originally, the Canon ImageCLASS MF232w laser printer cost $189, but the major retailer cut the price in half, marking it at $89, saving you more than $100. Even Canon’s main site isn’t having a sale on this 3-in-1 laser printer, so it’s quite the bargain for those who are looking to invest in a quality printer.

What comes inside the box? You can expect to see the Canon ImageClass MF232w printer device, starter guide, starter ink cartridge, power cord, user software DVD-ROM, and warranty card.

