Prime Day sparked and fueled the shopping fever this summer, and Walmart wanted a piece of it. The retail giant matches the hype of its rival by releasing its own retail sale called The Big Save, which runs until July 21. If you are looking for deals on the Coleman WeatherMaster 10-person dome tent, you are in luck. You can get this premium camping gear on Walmart now at a discounted price of $165.

Buy the normally $200 Coleman WeatherMaster 10-person tent on Walmart now to get a $35 price cut. This deal is only available until Sunday, so hurry and place your order now. Your tent will have arrived by the time the heatwave lets up, when it is safe enough to go camping.

Set up a comfortable home base for your family and friends on your next camping trip with the Coleman WeatherMaster. This 10-person dome tent is one of the larger models in the market and has a floor space of 17 x 9 feet, which is enough to fit three queen airbeds. It even comes with a built-in room divider. Put it up if you wish to add extra privacy for your group or to designate separate sleeping and storage areas.

Pitching your Coleman WeatherMaster is simple with its patented pin-and-ring system, snag-free Insta-Clip suspension, and continuous pole sleeves. Pack it for your next camping adventure so you and your family can cut setup time down and enjoy more outdoor fun.

In case you get caught in a rainstorm while out in nature, the Coleman WeatherMaster can provide you with ample shelter. Just secure the included rainfly to keep the water out. This cabin tent has protected seams, a tub floor with corner welds, and a covered zipper to keep moisture from seeping in. And for your further peace of mind, its frame is tested to withstand winds of up to 35 mph.

The brown Coleman WeatherMaster 10-person dome tent is available on Walmart now for only $165. You can only get this $35 discount during the Big Save event, so order yours today.

You can make the most out of the Big Save’s extension by checking our curated deals page regularly to keep posted on great discounts for portable air coolers, kitchen appliances, camping tents, and other hot items this summer.

