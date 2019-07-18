The Instant Pot is still super cheap at Walmart after Prime Day

Share

Previous Next 1 of 2 Instant Pot DUO60 6 Qt 7-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker

Walmart must still be feeling the Prime Day 2019 afterglow. The retail giant is holding firm with its lowest price ever for the versatile Instant Pot Duo60 6-quart 7-in-1 multi-use programmable pressure cooker.

There’s a lot to like about this Instant Pot model and size, but the most amazing aspect of the deal is the current price is $10 less than the Instant Pot Lux60, which has fewer cooking modes and built-in programs. Usually the DUO60 costs about $20 more than the Lux60, but right now Walmart is still selling the Instant Pot Duo60 for $50 and the admittedly lesser but still highly functional Instant Pot LUX60 for $60.

Buy Now

The major differences between the Instant Pot Duo and the Instant Pot Lux models are functions, programs, and pressure settings. The Duo is a 7-in-1 cooker (pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steam, sauté machine, yogurt maker and warmer), and it has 14 cooking programs. The Lux is a 6-in-1 cooker (pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, sauté machine, steamer, and warmer), and has 12 cooking programs. The Duo also both high and low-pressure settings, but the Lux only has a high-pressure setting.

Cooking with Instant Pots brings new levels of convenience and variety to your meal planning and preparation (more below on both).

Normally priced at $100, the Instant Pot Duo60 is just $50 for now. We won’t be surprised to see the price pop back up to $70 or $80, and it could happen any time. If you’re considering buying an Instant Pot but haven’t decided which model, we recommend you jump for the best deal on the Duo60 we have ever seen.

Buy Now

Why you should buy an Instant Pot

Just reading the Instant Pot Duo60’s product description explains the major part of its appeal. When one small cooking appliance can perform such a variety of cooking tasks, and do them well, you save in three ways: Cost, clutter, and learning curve.

The Instant Pot’s cooking convenience and time savings can win you over quickly. You can put recipe ingredients in the inner cooking pot and use different functions to defrost, saute, roast, and finish off a dish — all of which can take place automatically while you’re commuting home from work. When the cooking is done, the default setting is to switch to Keep Warm mode so if you get hung up in traffic your meal won’t be ruined by overcooking.

One of the very best features of Instant Pot cooking is the ginormous number of recipes and help available. In addition to hundreds upon hundreds of cookbooks for more varieties of food than anyone can imagine, online resources abound. The Instant Pot Alexa Skill has more than a thousand recipes, but Facebook groups with millions of members (yes, millions) are there to help beginners to experts. If you’d like a taste of what the recipe resources are like, open a browser and search on a meal you like. Our first experience with our Instant Pot Duo Mini (the 3-quart version) was red beans and rice — when I searched for recipes the response from Google was amazing.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.