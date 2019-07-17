Digital Trends
You can still get a half-price Instant Pot Duo60 Prime Day deal at Walmart

Gina Guadeloupe
instant pot post christmas sales duo60 6 qt 7 in 1 multi use programmable pressure cooker
Prime Day 2019 turned out to be Amazon’s most successful shopping event ever, the ecommerce giant announced, with the Instant Pot Duo60 outselling almost all other products. If you missed out on the half-off deal on the fan-favorite multi-cooker during Prime Day, don’t worry. Walmart has extended its competing summer sale another day, meaning you can still get the Instant Pot for the $50 price, originally $100.

 

In our review, we noted that the Instant Pot Duo took the market by storm with a plethora of cooking functions and recipes anyone can make. A 7-in-1 multi-use programmable cooker, it boasts 12 preset temperatures and a 6-quart capacity perfect for dishes big and small.

The single-pot cooker performs several key cooking functions: Pressure cooking, slow cooking, rice cooking, steaming, sautéing, yogurt making, and warming. Its intuitive controller lets you adjust the cooking time. The rest of the buttons are user-friendly too, whether you’re an amateur at cooking or not. Multiple controls feature preset food modes such as rice, multigrain, poultry, beans/chili, meat/stew, porridge, steam, and soup.

There are 14 built-in smart programs that operate with just a touch of a button, allowing you to cook specific types of food faster and easier. It also boasts a powerful microprocessor that helps you achieve desired results by monitoring the pressure and adjusting heat intensity.

Another feature worth noting is how quiet the Duo60 is while it’s cooking your food. Unlike traditional cookers, it releases steam automatically.

There’s also a wide community online dedicated to Instant Pot users where you can find tons of tips and helpful information.

It may not be the best Instant Pot yet, but the Duo60 model’s ability to cook dishes using several methods lessens the need to use different devices. It provides a lot of useful options without stretching your wallet too much.

The Duo60 is already one of the most budget-friendly Instant Pot options. The Instant Pot Duo60 is now discounted to only $50 at Walmart. Get this single-pot cooker with multiple functions for 50% off its $100 price.

