 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

HelloFresh free trial: Can you get your first box for free?

Andrew Morrisey
By
20 minute meals
Image used with permission by copyright holder

The best slow cookers and the best pressure cookers can offer convenient cooking options — many of which you can set and forget — but it still takes a lot of work and time to prepare a meal.

As an alternative, a meal delivery service is something to consider. One of the best meal delivery services out there is HelloFresh, but you their service can seem like a big investment if you’ve never used it before. That may make you wonder if there’s a HelloFresh free trial to take advantage of. Unfortunately, HelloFresh doesn’t offer a free trial, but there are ways to significantly discount your HelloFresh bills.

Is there a HelloFresh free trial?

There isn’t a HelloFresh free trial, but HelloFresh does offer a major discount across your first seven weeks of meals. HelloFresh measures its meal offerings in boxes, which consist of four meals for two people per week, or eight total servings. And while HelloFresh doesn’t offer an outright free trial, what it does offer is 16 free meals spread out across your first seven boxes. This significantly decreases the cost of your first seven boxes. It’s also a good way to test out the HelloFresh service at the minimal cost you’ll be able to achieve and without having to commit to the service for too long without fully knowing whether you like the meals or even if you like utilizing a meal delivery service.

Related

HelloFresh is known for its well-balanced and flexible meal options, which is part of what makes the idea of at least trying out HelloFresh enticing. Meal plans include preferences for Meat and Veggie (or just Veggie), Family Friendly, Fit and Wholesome, Quick and Easy, and even Pescatarian, so there are options for almost every kind of diet and lifestyle.

Can you get HelloFresh for free?

You can’t get a full HelloFresh meal plan for free, but as previously mentioned, you can get 16 free meals spread across your first seven boxes. This offering also includes three surprise gifts, so you are getting quite a bit for free in addition to what you’re initially paying for. Delivery is also free as part of the HelloFresh meal service. To get a better idea of whether HelloFresh is the right meal delivery service to throw a little money at, you can check out our HelloFresh vs. Blue Apron comparison.

Are there any HelloFresh deals?

Hello Fresh vs. Blue Apron
Image used with permission by copyright holder

HelloFresh does offer frequent discounts, with discount codes on meal plans currently available. Today you can get 60% off your first box with HelloFresh and 25% off the next two months of meals. With no HelloFresh free trial available, this offer is a really good way to test out the service for a full three months without having to make the regular full financial commitment. This savings is a great way to get going with the HelloFresh meal delivery service and to explore its full offerings of meals for a few months while you decide if it’s the right long-term solution for you.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is it easy to cancel HelloFresh after free box?

It is relatively easy to cancel HelloFresh after your first box arrives, you just have to make sure you do so at least 4 days prior to your next order to avoid getting charged. To cancel HelloFresh, do the following:

  1. Log into your HelloFresh account. 
  2. Click on your name, then select Account Settings.
  3. Navigate down on the Plan settings page and select Cancel Plan under the Status section. 
  4. Follow the cancellation prompts. 

What is the downside of HelloFresh?

The downside of HelloFresh is that its program can be slightly expensive, depending on your budget. Also, some may prefer a service that delivers meals that are fully prepared, as HelloFresh meals do require some time and effort. Lastly, if you’re on a restrictive diet, HelloFresh’s offerings may not be ideally suited to your needs.

As for the first downside—the expense of HelloFresh—the good news is that the company offers a litany of discounts, especially in the first two months of service. Granted, HelloFresh doesn’t offer a free trial.

What is the cheapest alternative to HelloFresh?

The cheapest alternatives to HelloFresh include Dinnerly and EveryPlate—both offer meals that break down to $4.99 per serving, versus $8.99 for HelloFresh. The next cheapest after that is Daily Harvest, at $6.79 a serving. However, if you have your heart set on HelloFresh—it’s one of the best meal delivery services after all—you can score substantial discounts on your first two months of service (albeit no free trial).

More Unmissable Deals

Topics
Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey is an independent writer and filmmaker with a love for tech. You can read his books, blog, and other stories…
MasterClass Free Trial: Get a 30-day money-back guarantee
The MasterClass logo against a dark background.

If you want, you absolutely still can go the traditional learning route and visit a campus or local school. But alternatively, you can also learn online. Called remote learning, or elearning, it's a great way to catch up on some classes or resources, no matter your age. Online learning has evolved quite a bit over the last few years, and whether you’re a teacher, a student, or a professional looking to extend your knowledge or skillset, the best online learning platforms are worthy of consideration. MasterClass is one of them, as it offers more than 150 video lessons taught by the world’s best. The subject matter includes things like business and leadership, photography, cooking, writing, music, acting, and sports, among many others. With such in-depth offerings by so many famous faces, many people go in search of a MasterClass free trial to at least check out some of the content before spending anything. Read onward for more details on how to go about accessing the MasterClass library in a free trial capacity
Is there a MasterClass free trial?
There isn’t a MasterClass free trial, so to speak. But MasterClass is so certain of the quality of its lessons that it offers a 30-day money-back guarantee. Taking advantage of this will allow you to enjoy full access to the full MasterClass catalog of more than 150 classes. Each class includes around 20 video lessons that are about 10 minutes long on average, along with an in-depth workbook. You’ll also be able to access the MasterClass smartphone and TV apps, offline lessons, and the MasterClass community. A MasterClass subscription starts at $10 per month, but if you aren’t happy within the first 30 days, all you have to do is go through the cancellation process to get a full refund. While this is more of a create-your-own MasterClass free trial, if you’re looking for a way to explore the best MasterClass online courses and see if anything in the catalog is worth a full subscription for you, this is the best way to go about it.

Can you get MasterClass for free?
The closest way to get MasterClass for free is by utilizing the 30-day money-back guarantee. This will get you access to the MasterClass library, with the ability to cancel your subscription for a full refund within the first 30 days of starting a MasterClass subscription. This is a good way to test the water, and MasterClass’s library of courses is a really good option for virtual learning at just $10 per month for the entry-level subscription. But if free is what you’re in the market for, you can also explore the best free online classes to take based on your interests, where you’ll find plenty of opportunities to tap into the world of online learning at no cost.
Are there any MasterClass deals?
MasterClass deals do pop up from time to time, with MasterClass frequently offering buy one, get one free subscriptions around annual sales events such as Cyber Monday and Black Friday. This would make a great option if you’d like to get a subscription for yourself and gift one to someone else. Generally speaking, though, the MasterClass platform is reasonably priced, with subscription tiers priced at $10, $15, and $20+ per month, with the main difference between tiers being the number of devices you’re able to stream MasterClass content on simultaneously. MasterClass also has a program called MasterClass at Work, which offers group rates on volume-based orders.

Read more
Early meal kit Black Friday deals from HelloFresh and more
Family kitchen day and meal prep with Blue Apron.

If you’re looking to add one of the best meal delivery services to your food regimen, Black Friday makes a good opportunity to land some savings. A meal kit service can be incredibly helpful when it comes to both eating healthy and saving yourself time in doing so. It can take a lot of the confusion around dieting and nutrition out of your meal prep and free up some headspace to simply eat. Many of the most popular meal kit services are offering discounts for the Black Friday shopping season. So whether you’re looking to clean up your diet or free up some time, read onward for more information on the best ways to save on a meal kit service plan this Black Friday.
Best meal kit Black Friday deal
HelloFresh — 16 free meals + a free breakfast item for life

HelloFresh is often regarded as the best meal kit service on the market, and it’s certainly one of the most popular. It claims to be America’s number one meal kit provider, and it’s become such by sourcing high-quality ingredients and delivering delicious, easy-to-prepare meals. HelloFresh is also the world’s first carbon-neutral meal kit company. There are more than 100 meal options to choose from each week, ranging from items like meat and veggies to family friendly, kid-tested meals. Hello Fresh even has a Fit & Wholesome category for the health nuts in search of a meal kit service.

Read more
Is there a Walmart Plus free trial? Get a month of free delivery
Walmart logo.

Take a moment and think about how often you shop at your local Walmart. Is it weekly? Daily? If either of those is the case, it might be time to upgrade your shopping experience. The Walmart Plus free trial is your chance to check out what the retail giant has to offer. Walmart Plus is basically Amazon Prime for Walmart. You get free shipping on most orders, early access to deals and new product drops (like PS5 restocks), the best grocery delivery, and more. If Walmart is your go-to option for the best smart home devices or the best tech products in general, you should get a membership. If you want to test out the service, you can sign up for a free trial. We have all the information you need right here.
Is there a Walmart Plus free trial?
There is a Walmart Plus free trial available, and it’s one of the best free trials we’ve seen in terms of how many great features and conveniences you’re able to access. This is really a reflection of how great the Walmart Plus service is, as the Walmart Plus free trial is essentially a 30-day experience of what it would be like to be a paid Walmart Plus subscriber. A Walmart Plus membership can help you save over $1,300 per year, so taking advantage of the 30-day free trial is a great way to get in there and see what those savings will look like. And if grocery delivery is what you're really after, an alternative you might consider is the Instacart free trial -- they have more than one program to try!

As part of a Walmart Plus free trial, you’ll get free shipping with no minimum order, so even small orders will qualify for free shipping. You’ll get fresh groceries and more with no delivery fees, and all at the same low in-store prices Walmart shoppers are used to. Walmart Plus members, and Walmart Plus free trial members, get exclusive access to special promotions and events, as well as a savings of up to 10 cents per gallon on fuel. A new addition to the perks of being a Walmart Plus member is free access to Paramount Plus, a top-notch streaming service with more than 40,000 TV episodes and movies. All of this is accessible for 30 days through a Walmart Plus free trial, and once those 30 days are up, Walmart Plus is just $12.95 per month or $98 annually.

Read more