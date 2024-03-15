 Skip to main content
Walmart shoppers can’t get enough of this $169 HP laptop with Office 365

Aaron Mamiit
By
HP 14 laptop with intel Celeron on desk.
HP

With more than 1,000 units sold over the past 24 hours, the HP Stream 14 is one of the most popular laptop deals on Walmart right now. That’s because from its already affordable original price of $229, it’s currently available for even lower at $169 for savings of $60. You’re going to have to manage your expectations with this device, but for this cheap, you’re going to get amazing value for your money, especially since it comes with a year of access to Office 365. You’ll need to act fast though — at this rate, stocks of the laptop will get sold out sooner than you think.

Why you should buy the HP Stream 14 laptop

The HP Stream 14 laptop isn’t going to challenge the performance of the best laptops with its Intel Celeron N4120 processor, Intel UHD Graphics 600, and 4GB of RAM. However, it will be more than enough to tackle daily activities like typing documents, making presentations, and managing spreadsheets. To help you with these tasks, the laptop comes with a one-year subscription to Office 365, or now officially known as Microsoft 365, which will give you access to Microsoft’s popular line of productivity apps that include Word, PowerPoint, and Excel.

As you can guess from its name, the HP Stream 14 is equipped with a 14-inch screen that offers HD resolution and an anti-glare panel. The display is just the right size for a good look at your projects and for watching streaming shows, but it’s also small enough to keep the laptop portable. The laptop runs on Windows 11 Home in S Mode, for a familiar operating system for most people, and it has a 64GB eMMC for your files, which you can supplement with cloud storage services if you need more space.

Trending Deals:

If you need a cheap laptop for daily use, you can’t go wrong with the HP Stream 14 that comes with one year of Office 365. A $60 discount from Walmart pulls its price down further to just $169 from $229, but with more than 1,000 units sold over the past 24 hours, we’re not sure if the savings will still be available tomorrow. To make sure that you get the HP Stream 14 laptop for an even lower price than usual, you’re going to have to push forward with your purchase as soon as possible — right now, if you can.

