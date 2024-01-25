 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The best OnePlus 12 pre-order deals you can shop today

Jennifer Allen
By
OnePlus 12 Flowy Emerald held in hand angled to show shimmer.
Christine Romero-Chan / Digital Trends

It might be early in the year but there are already signs that the OnePlus 12 will be a huge Android phone to beat in 2024. Fortunately, if you’re keen to see for yourself just how great it is, there are some fantastic phone deals around for it and we’ve rounded up the best. Take a look below at all the best OnePlus 12 deals so you can find the right one for your needs and situation.

Today’s best OnePlus 12 deals

Going straight to the source is the absolute best way to buy the OnePlus 12 if you’d prefer to buy it unlocked with OnePlus offering the best deal over third-party retailers. Right now, you can get up to $800 off your OnePlus pre-order when you trade in an eligible phone. Any phone gives you $100 off but you can grab up to $700 extra instant credit depending on the age of your phone. For instance, trade in an iPhone 15 and you’ll get $580 off but there’s a huge $750 off when trading in an iPhone 14 Pro Max. The phone as standard costs $800 so this is a huge price cut. Alongside that, there’s a free storage upgrade so you get 512GB for the price of 256GB and you also get $30 off a pair of Buds 3 if you choose to buy them at the same time.

  • Best Buy — 512GB storage —
  • Amazon — 512GB storage, six months of Google One and three months of YouTube Premium

Should you buy the OnePlus 12?

We’ve been excited by the OnePlus 12 since we got our hands on it. It looks great, feels great, and — you get it — it’s great. It has a chassis made with aluminum alloy and glass, feeling hefty and premium. OnePlus phones generally look gorgeous but this one knocks it out of the park. It also has an alert slider with a toggle that has a textured pattern and allows you to slide between ring, vibrate, and silent modes easily.

Besides good looks on an aesthetic level, it also has a great looking 6.8-inch LTPO AMOLED display with 1440 x 3168 resolution at 510 ppi with 120Hz refresh rate. Support for Dolby Vision and HDR10+ ensures whatever you’re watching or doing looks great, while brightness levels can hit up to 4,500 nits.

Performance-wise, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip ensures performance is exceptional with a relatively clean Android 14 install further helping things speed along. A camera setup of a 50MP main camera, 64MP periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, and 48MP ultrawide camera with a 114-degree field of view all ensure you’ll grab great snaps too. A 32MP selfie camera is perfect for selfies and reaction videos.

Essentially, the OnePlus 12 is a premium phone that’s much more keenly priced than the competition. It’s worth snapping up one of the deals above to reap even better rewards as you buy.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
This deal gets you millions of e-books for free for three months
kindle unlimited amazon deal may 2022 reading content on a smartphone sitting at table with coffee and cinnamon bread

Kindle deals aren’t just restricted to discounts on the devices themselves but services relating to them too. Right now, you can sign up to three months of Kindle Unlimited for free so you don’t have to worry about the monthly fee of $12. That works out as a saving of $36 across the three months while also allowing you to check out a near-endless supply of books too. Whether you’ve just bought a Kindle or you’re settling down for better habits this year, this is a great deal for anyone who hasn’t already signed up for it in the past. Keen to learn more? Let’s take a look at what Kindle Unlimited has to offer.

Why you should sign up for Kindle Unlimited
Kindle Unlimited is basically Amazon’s book-borrowing service. It works just like a virtual library allowing you to check out up to 10 items at once. Not just e-books are catered for here with audiobooks and comic books also available, along with many magazine subscriptions. It’s possible to borrow titles as often as you like with no due dates if you don’t return them by a set time.

Read more
Best cell phone plan deals: T-Mobile, AT&T, Verizon, Mint Mobile and more
Woman

When it comes time to upgrade your phone, or sign someone in your family up for a new line, picking just one cell phone provider isn't simple. Every service provider has their own cell phone plan deals for new customers, and they can get confusing. If that's you, and you're searching for the best deal, there's a good chance you're going to save some serious money in the long run. You should always consider perks like smartphone deals and 5G phone deals that could get you a new phone for free. Because there are so many, we've collected all the best cell phone plan deals from the major and minor providers. These are general plans, so if you're searching for something more specific, like the best cell phone plan for home use or the best cell phone plan for small businesses, we encourage you to continue researching after you check out the deals below.
Mint Mobile: Get any 3-month plan for $15 per month
For a limited time, Mint Mobile has dropped the three-month price for all of its plans to just $15 per month. That means, the Unlimited plan, normally $30 per month, or $90 for three months, is no just $15 per month or $45 for three months. The base 5GB of data per month plan is $15 per month, and the 15GB per month plan is $15 per month, or $45 for three months. That is an incredible deal. All Mint Mobile plans include unlimited talk and text, access to 5GB high-speed data, free calling to Mexico and Canada, free mobile hotspot access, and WiFi calling support. You can't beat that!

U.S. Mobile: Pre-pay $23 per line per month
Prepaid wireless plans are a great option for light users, kids, and anyone else who won’t be consuming a lot of data on a daily basis. U.S. Mobile is one of the best prepaid service providers available today, allowing you to build your own custom plan, so you’re only paying for as many minutes, texts, and gigabytes of data as you want to. As just one example, its Unlimited Starter plan is just $23 per line, or $276 for 12 months -- saving you $72 per year. You get unlimited talk, text, and data, 10GB of hotspot data, international calling and texting, and more. If you're adding multiple lines to a plan, you can also unlock free extras like Disney+ and Netflix.

Read more
Best phone deals: Save on the iPhone, Galaxy Z Fold 5, and more
Galaxy S22 Ultra and iPhone 13 Pro cameras seen from the back.

Ready for a phone upgrade? Getting a new phone can be an expensive process, with the newest and best phones coming in at price points that are out of reach for many. The good news is that there are a ton of phone deals available, and they include devices from Apple’s iPhone lineup, Samsung’s Galaxy lineup, and other popular phones, like the Pixel series by Google. So, whether you’re in search of a smartphone upgrade to fit into your Apple ecosystem or something powered by Android, we’ve rounded up the best phone deals you can find right now.
Motorola edge 2023 256GB (Unlocked) -- $350, was $600

The Motorola Edge 2023 is (almost) a Google Pixel 8 killer. It features a unique leather back, which feels great, a gorgeous curved display, and solid day-to-day performance. But most of all, it offers excellent battery life and all in an Android package you're gonna love. The current deal price is one of the best we've seen, making it more accessible than ever.

Read more