The best OnePlus 12 pre-order deals you can shop today

It might be early in the year but there are already signs that the OnePlus 12 will be a huge Android phone to beat in 2024. Fortunately, if you’re keen to see for yourself just how great it is, there are some fantastic phone deals around for it and we’ve rounded up the best. Take a look below at all the best OnePlus 12 deals so you can find the right one for your needs and situation.

Today’s best OnePlus 12 deals

Going straight to the source is the absolute best way to buy the OnePlus 12 if you’d prefer to buy it unlocked with OnePlus offering the best deal over third-party retailers. Right now, you can get up to $800 off your OnePlus pre-order when you trade in an eligible phone. Any phone gives you $100 off but you can grab up to $700 extra instant credit depending on the age of your phone. For instance, trade in an iPhone 15 and you’ll get $580 off but there’s a huge $750 off when trading in an iPhone 14 Pro Max. The phone as standard costs $800 so this is a huge price cut. Alongside that, there’s a free storage upgrade so you get 512GB for the price of 256GB and you also get $30 off a pair of Buds 3 if you choose to buy them at the same time.

Best Buy — 512GB storage —

Amazon — 512GB storage, six months of Google One and three months of YouTube Premium —

Should you buy the OnePlus 12?

We’ve been excited by the OnePlus 12 since we got our hands on it. It looks great, feels great, and — you get it — it’s great. It has a chassis made with aluminum alloy and glass, feeling hefty and premium. OnePlus phones generally look gorgeous but this one knocks it out of the park. It also has an alert slider with a toggle that has a textured pattern and allows you to slide between ring, vibrate, and silent modes easily.

Besides good looks on an aesthetic level, it also has a great looking 6.8-inch LTPO AMOLED display with 1440 x 3168 resolution at 510 ppi with 120Hz refresh rate. Support for Dolby Vision and HDR10+ ensures whatever you’re watching or doing looks great, while brightness levels can hit up to 4,500 nits.

Performance-wise, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip ensures performance is exceptional with a relatively clean Android 14 install further helping things speed along. A camera setup of a 50MP main camera, 64MP periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, and 48MP ultrawide camera with a 114-degree field of view all ensure you’ll grab great snaps too. A 32MP selfie camera is perfect for selfies and reaction videos.

Essentially, the OnePlus 12 is a premium phone that’s much more keenly priced than the competition. It’s worth snapping up one of the deals above to reap even better rewards as you buy.

