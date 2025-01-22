Best Samsung Galaxy S25 pre-order deals: Secure the phone today, for less

Table of Contents Table of Contents Best S25 deals from Samsung Best S25 deals from Verizon Best S25 deals from T-Mobile Best S25 deals from Xfinity

If you’re a fan of the Samsung S24 lineup of phones, then you’ll be happy to know that Samsung has just announced its latest lineup of S25 phones, and you can pre-order them already. There have been quite a few upgrades this generation, although one of the big talking points this year revolved around AI and the effort Samsung has put into integrating it into their phones. You can check out more information on our Samsung Unpacked 2025 event roundup for a breakdown of what Samsung talked about, and if you’re ready to pre-order, we’ve collected all the best pre-order deals for you below.

Best S25 deals from Samsung

You can pre-order the Samsung S25 directly from Samsung, and while it doesn’t have a direct discount, you can get up to $500 in trade-in credit, which brings it down to $300, and you can also get another $50 in Samsung Credit which will bring it down to just $250. You can also snag the S25, which does have $100 in direct savings that brings the price down to $1,020 from $1,120, plus you can trade-in and get up to another $700 in credit. Finally, you can snag yourself a pre-order for the Samsung S25 Plus with a $120 direct discount which brings it down to $1,300, and there is even another $900 trade-in credit you can get depending on the device you trade in.

There is also a full break-down of the Samsung pre-order deals on the Samsung S25, as well more information on the Samsung S25 Ultra pre-order deals from Samsung.

Best S25 deals from Verizon

While Verizon doesn’t offer any direct discounts, it does have a couple of offers that are worth considering. If you buy a Samsung S25, S25+, or Ultra and trade-in your current phone, you get the price of a Samsung phone applied back as credits to your account over the course of 36 months. You also get the choice of picking a free Galaxy Watch7 or Galaxy Tab S9 FE 5G, so while you do have to pay the original price and trade-in your device, you do get quite a bit back in the process.

Best S25 deals from T-Mobile

T-Mobile offers a similar deal as Verizon, with up to $1,000 given back to you in the form of bill credits over 24-months. That said, the S25 does require you to add a new line, while the S25+ and the S25 Ultra both require trade-in and being on the GoG5 Next plan.

Best S25 deals from Xfinity

Xfinity offers similar packages to most carriers that will allow you to get up to $1,000 in bill credits on the S25+ and S25 Ultra with a qualifying trade-in and a new Unlimted line. You can also get the S25 without any sort of trade-in with up to $400 in bill credits over 24 months. There aren’t any additional freebies that go along with it, but given the S25 doesn’t require a trade-in, it’s probably one of the better deals from Xfinity.